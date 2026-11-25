Rio Times Markets · United States · Brief

The US economy ran faster over the summer than first thought. On Wednesday, 25 November 2026, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Commerce Department’s statistics agency, raised third-quarter growth to 4.3% at an annual rate from a first estimate of 3.4%.

Real gross domestic product (GDP, the inflation-adjusted value of everything the country produces) also beat the 3.5% forecast in the RT economic calendar, our own data feed. It is the last major reading for the quarter before BEA’s third estimate on 23 December 2026.

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Key Facts What. Real GDP grew 4.3% at an annual rate in July–September 2026, up from 3.4% estimated first.

Versus forecast. The RT economic calendar forecast 3.5%; second-quarter growth was 2.2%.

Drivers. Investment, consumer spending and government spending rose; exports fell and imports increased.

Prices. Core inflation (the Federal Reserve’s preferred PCE gauge, excluding food and energy) rose 2.5% annualised, unchanged.

Next. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) publishes its third estimate on 23 December 2026.

US third-quarter growth was revised up to 4.3% at an annual rate on stronger investment and consumer spending, while price gains were little changed.

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What the Revision Changed

BEA said real GDP rose at an annual rate of 4.3% in July, August and September. That equals a quarterly rate of 1.1%, because BEA quotes growth as if the pace lasted a full year.

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The first, or advance, estimate was 3.4%, so the revision added 0.9 percentage point. Growth in the second quarter was 2.2%, roughly half the third-quarter pace.

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Where the Growth Came From

BEA said investment, consumer spending and government spending all added to growth, partly offset by a fall in exports. Imports, which are subtracted when GDP is calculated, rose.

The upward revision to investment was led by software, based mainly on revised software prices from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Consumer spending was revised up for goods, led by pharmaceuticals, recreational goods and gasoline, and down for health care services.

Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, which add consumer spending and business investment, rose 5.8%, revised up 0.9 point. Real consumer spending grew 4.2% against 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the RT economic calendar.

A Second Gauge Agrees

Real gross domestic income (GDI), which counts what the economy earns rather than what it produces, rose 4.4% in the third quarter. The second quarter was revised to 2.3%, and the average of GDP and GDI rose 4.4% after 2.2%.

Prices in the Quarter

The price index for gross domestic purchases, which tracks what Americans pay for goods and services, rose 2.7%, revised down 0.3 point. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the inflation gauge the Federal Reserve prefers, rose 2.1%, and the version excluding food and energy rose 2.5%, both unchanged from the first estimate.

Quarterly and annual rates cover different periods, so they can differ widely, as the October figures below show.

Income and Inflation in October

A separate BEA release the same day covered October. Personal income rose 0.7%, or US$201.8 billion, while the PCE price index rose 0.3% on the month and 3.8% on the year.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.3% on the month and 3.3% on the year, which is 0.1 point above the 3.2% forecast in the RT economic calendar.

What Is Not Known Yet

A second estimate can still change. The revision this time came largely from a software price series, so the figure may move again when BEA publishes its third estimate on 23 December 2026.

It is also unclear how much summer strength carried into the fourth quarter. Real consumer spending was little changed in October.

A third estimate near 4.3% on 23 December would confirm the summer pace. A fall back toward the first estimate of 3.4% would suggest the revision overstated it.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

In our reading, faster US growth can lift demand for imports, which would help exporters in Mexico, Brazil and across Africa. The catch is interest rates: with core inflation at 3.3% over the year, strong data may leave the Federal Reserve less room to cut.

For household mood, see our 24 November report on US consumer confidence. For the market backdrop, read the Global Economy briefing.

Sources: US Bureau of Economic Analysis, GDP (Second Estimate) and Corporate Profits, 3rd Quarter 2026 (BEA 26-50, 25 November 2026) and Personal Income and Outlays, October 2026 (BEA 26-51, 25 November 2026); consensus forecasts from the RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How fast did the US economy grow in the third quarter of 2026?

Real GDP grew at a 4.3% annual rate, BEA said on 25 November 2026. That is up from a 3.4% first estimate and above the 3.5% forecast.

Why was the third-quarter figure revised up?

BEA said the 0.9-point revision mainly reflected higher investment, led by software. Higher consumer spending on goods also added, partly offset by lower health care services.

How fast did prices rise in the third quarter?

The PCE price index rose 2.1% at an annual rate and the core measure 2.5%, both unchanged from the first estimate. October core inflation was 3.3% over the year, against a 3.2% forecast.

When is the next GDP update?

BEA publishes the third estimate of third-quarter GDP on 23 December 2026. It will supersede today’s data.