Washington says island states cannot use air traffic duties as a political tool. Beijing says the paper cites principles selectively, and Eswatini says it is waiting for the Council’s answer.

The terminal of King Mswati III International Airport at Sikhuphe, Eswatini (file photo, October 2015). Photo: KrasseChecker, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Eswatini and Taiwan

The United States has asked the governing council of the United Nations aviation agency to seek explanations from two Indian Ocean island states that pulled flight permissions for Taiwan’s president, who was heading to Eswatini. The agency is the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), based in Montreal, which sets rules for civil flying.

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Eswatini, the only African country that recognises Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, rather than Beijing, China’s capital, says it “awaits the outcome of the council’s deliberations”, according to its foreign minister, Pholile Shakantu. The flight’s destination was Eswatini, a monarchy ruled by King Mswati III since 1986 (see our guide to the country).

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Key Facts Who. The United States, before the ICAO Council, the UN aviation agency’s governing body.

What. A working paper asks the Council to seek explanations from Mauritius and Seychelles for revoked permissions.

Where. Montreal, where ICAO sits; the flight was bound for Eswatini.

When. The paper became public on 17 November 2026; we found no published Council decision.

As of. Thursday 26 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

Washington says island states cannot use air traffic duties as a political tool. Beijing says the paper cites principles selectively, and Eswatini says it is waiting for the Council’s answer.

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The paper, which became public on 17 November 2026, was filed for the Council’s November session. The Council is ICAO’s governing body, and we quote only the passages of the paper that have been disclosed.

It challenges Mauritius and Seychelles, which revoked permissions for a chartered China Airlines aircraft to cross airspace they manage. China Airlines is Taiwan’s flag carrier, and the aircraft was to carry President Lai Ching-te.

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According to the paper, the permissions were revoked days before departure, and no safety or operational concern was cited. The trip to Eswatini was planned for April 2026, with departure due on Wednesday 22 April, to mark 40 years of King Mswati III on the throne.

Taiwan’s presidential office says Madagascar also withdrew permission. The US paper does not mention Madagascar.

The terminal of King Mswati III International Airport, Eswatini (file photo, October 2015). Photo: KrasseChecker, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The US argument rests on the Flight Information Region (FIR), a block of sky, often over open sea, that is assigned to one country to handle air traffic. The paper says countries running air traffic services in such a region over international waters do not acquire sovereignty over it, and that their role is technical and administrative.

Letting the revocations pass unchallenged would “set a dangerous precedent” for civil aviation, the paper says. The US State Department, Washington’s foreign ministry, said in April that managing airspace beyond sovereign territory exists to ensure aviation safety, not to serve as a political tool for Beijing.

The paper asks the Council to express concern over the unexplained withdrawal of the permissions and to instruct the agency’s secretary general, its top official, to seek written explanations from both governments. It also asks the Council to consider whether further measures or remedies are needed, and the disclosed passages do not mention sanctions.

China’s foreign ministry, in a statement after the paper came to light on 17 November, said the US document “selectively and one-sidedly cites” principles. It said Washington was smearing other countries under the pretext of safeguarding freedom of navigation.

The ministry also said Taiwan is part of China and urged the countries concerned to stop using the Taiwan issue for political manipulation. Beijing had praised the countries that refused permission in April, and it denies coercing them.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry thanked the United States and like-minded partners, and said it will keep telling ICAO that China’s actions undermine international civil aviation order and flight safety. Taiwan has no seat or observer status at ICAO because of China’s opposition.

Taiwan’s presidential office blamed pressure from Beijing on the island states in April, and Lai described it as economic coercion. Beijing denies it, and Mauritius and Seychelles did not respond to requests for comment.

Lai did reach Eswatini later. Taiwan announced on Saturday 2 May 2026 that he had arrived, and its presidential office thanked the king for his government’s full support in making the arrangements.

Shakantu said Eswatini “is aware that the United States has brought a matter before the ICAO Council concerning the reported withdrawal of overflight clearances for a flight scheduled to travel to Eswatini in April 2026”. As the intended destination, she said, Eswatini has a direct interest in the matter.

For US readers, the stakes go beyond one trip. The paper argues that any flight may cross open-sea airspace without a political veto, whatever the politics of the country that directs the traffic.

Eswatini is one of the 12 states worldwide that still recognise Taipei. Our earlier piece on Eswatini-Taiwan trade ties covers that partnership.

Mauritius and Seychelles have not explained their decisions, and the paper says nothing about Madagascar. We found no published Council decision as of 26 November 2026; more is on our Eswatini page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the United States care about this flight?

Washington argues that a right to cross open-sea airspace should not depend on politics. It wants both island governments to explain themselves.

Is Eswatini a party to the dispute?

It was the flight’s destination and says it has a direct interest in the outcome. It is waiting for the Council to deliberate.

Has the ICAO Council decided anything?

We found no published decision as of 26 November. The disclosed passages of the paper ask for concern and explanations, not penalties.

Sources: US government working paper to the ICAO Council, November 2026 session (ICAO Council); China’s foreign ministry, statement, 17 November 2026; Taiwan’s foreign ministry; Taiwan’s presidential office; Eswatini’s foreign ministry.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error