A typical household would pay roughly 43% more a month by 2028/29. Only the regulator can approve the rise, and it has not yet ruled.

Photo: René C. Nielsen / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Eswatini Power

Eswatini’s state power company wants a typical household to pay about 43% more for electricity within two years. The Eswatini Electricity Company (EEC), which the state owns, set out the plan on Friday 20 November 2026 at a briefing for the Eswatini Editors Forum, a national media body, in Mbabane.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

It will ask the power regulator for average increases of 18.38% for the 2027/28 financial year and 14.68% for 2028/29, both before value added tax (VAT) and a 2.5% electrification levy (a charge that funds new grid connections). A financial year runs from April to March.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. The Eswatini Electricity Company, the state-owned power utility, which sells power to homes and firms.

What. A request for average tariff rises of 18.38% and then 14.68%, before VAT and a levy.

Where. Eswatini; the briefing took place in Mbabane.

When. The first rise would start on 1 April 2027, if approved.

As of. Saturday 21 November 2026, 10:00 a.m. GMT

A typical household would pay roughly 43% more a month by 2028/29. Only the regulator can approve the rise, and it has not yet ruled.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Eswatini Email address Follow

This is the second tariff round in a row. For 2026/27 the utility asked for 20.67%, but the Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority (ESERA), the power regulator, approved 13.61%.

Government funding then trimmed the effective increase to 11.74% from April 2026. The state has also committed E200 million (about US$11.4 million) in writing to help cover earlier tariff shortfalls, according to the EEC briefing.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Kabila's armed group seizes three South Kivu towns” Get the brief

The regulator and government together cut that request by almost nine percentage points, from 20.67% to an effective 11.74%. The new request is lower for 2028/29 than for 2027/28, yet it would still compound on top of the 2026/27 rise.

Houses and trees on the hills of Mbabane, Eswatini's administrative capital. Photo: Umkhaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Mphumuzi Maziya, the EEC’s General Manager for Research and Development, said internal efficiency measures alone cannot prevent tariff increases. He pointed to the cost of buying power, because 60% of the units it buys come from Eskom, South Africa’s state power utility.

A further 10% is bought on the day-ahead market, a next-day wholesale power exchange, so 70% of the units are bought in total. Maziya said new local power plants will not cut prices.

Maziya said the plants would “cushion us until we reduce that portion” of imported power. In other words, they would slow the growth of the bill rather than shrink it.

A household using 200 kilowatt-hours (units) a month pays E572 now (about US$32.5). E is the lilangeni, Eswatini’s currency, which is pegged one-to-one to the South African rand, and conversions here use E17.59 to the US dollar, the close on 21 November 2026.

That bill would rise to E698 in 2027/28 (about US$39.7), up E126 or 22%. It would reach E819 in 2028/29 (about US$46.6), a further E121.

The cumulative rise is E247, or 43.18% (about US$14.0 a month). Amounts include levies but exclude VAT.

Lifeline customers, the lowest-use households at 75 units a month, pay E118 now (about US$6.7) and would pay E168 (about US$9.6) in 2028/29, up E50 or 42.37%. Households using 300 units would go from E859 (about US$48.8) to E1,229 (about US$69.9), up E370 or 43.07%.

Small businesses using 300 units pay E1,226 now (about US$69.7) and would pay E1,639 (about US$93.2) in 2028/29, up E413 or 33.69%. The bills above are for households and small businesses.

The effect on a household budget shows up in units rather than lilangeni. A household spending E100 (about US$5.7) on power gets 35 units now, then 29 units in 2027/28 and 24 units in 2028/29.

Rio Times has also covered Eswatini’s electricity losses and its plan to cut power imports. More reporting is on our Eswatini page.

ESERA has not published a decision on this application, and the final decision rests with the regulator. An EEC request does not guarantee a rise.

The EEC’s own figures show why the squeeze lands on households: a customer who buys 35 units for E100 today would get 24 for the same money in 2028/29. Maziya’s remarks suggest new local plants will slow the rises rather than cut bills.

If approved, the first increase would start on Thursday 1 April 2027. ESERA says public hearings run from Tuesday 24 November to Saturday 5 December 2026, written comments close on Friday 18 December, and its final decision is due by 1 February 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who decides whether the tariffs rise?

ESERA, the regulator, makes the final decision. The utility can only ask.

Why does the utility say prices must rise?

It buys most of the power it sells from outside Eswatini, and it says its own efficiency savings cannot cover that cost.

Will new local power plants lower bills?

Not by themselves, according to the utility. It says they would soften the increases until its reliance on bought power falls.

Sources: Eswatini Electricity Company news page; Eswatini Electricity Company, media briefing, Mbabane, 20 November 2026; Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority, public notice on the 2027/28 and 2028/29 tariff applications.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error