TWK Investments Limited is a South African agricultural group that runs timber plantations, farm-supply shops, grain handling and farm finance. Its shares are listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) and, as a secondary listing, on the A2X Exchange, a South African exchange that trades shares listed elsewhere, and this profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name TWK Investments Limited (registration number 1997/012251/06), a company incorporated in South Africa Exchange and ticker Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE, formerly 4 Africa Exchange), share code 4ATWK, primary listing; secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (code 4ATWK.A2X); ISIN (international securities identification number) ZAE400000119 Headquarters 11 De Wet Street, Piet Retief, South Africa Sector Agriculture: timber, farm retail and mechanisation, grain, financial services Website www.twkagri.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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