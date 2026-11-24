Trinidad and Tobago says organised crime has taken over its scrap trade and that the only fix is a total export ban, but dealers, business groups and workers are still waiting for the detail.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses the Parliament at the Red House in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Crime and Policy: Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago will end its scrap metal export trade, which the government says criminal gangs have turned into a business built on stolen manhole covers and power cables. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced on Sunday 22 November 2026 that exports of scrap iron, copper and brass will be banned from 31 December 2026.

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That leaves the twin-island Caribbean country about five weeks to prepare. The prime minister said Attorney General John Jeremie, the government’s chief legal adviser, is drafting a law to make the ban permanent, but her statement does not say how the ban will work.

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Key Facts Who. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

What. A total export ban on scrap iron, copper and brass.

When. Announced Sunday 22 November 2026; due from 31 December 2026.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Trinidad and Tobago says organised crime has taken over its scrap trade and that the only fix is a total export ban, but dealers, business groups and workers are still waiting for the detail.

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The prime minister posted her statement on her social media on Sunday 22 November 2026. “Therefore, my Government will bring an end to the export scrap iron industry in Trinidad and Tobago by December 31, 2026,” she wrote, and “a total ban on the export of scrap iron, copper and brass will be imposed.”

She said the industry “continues to be plagued by organized criminal activity, lawlessness, and a blatant disregard for state owned and private property”. Thieves take manhole covers, road signs, electrical cables and fire hydrants, she said, and “nothing is safe from this group of organised criminals.”

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She called the “final straw” the theft of infrastructure belonging to WASA, the Water and Sewerage Authority, and T&TEC, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission, over the past year. She said the thefts left thousands of citizens without water for weeks, plus “hundreds of thefts affecting private citizens and businesses”.

Red House, the seat of Trinidad and Tobago's Parliament, in Port of Spain. File photo.

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The prime minister said governments over 20 years had tried to work with scrap iron dealers without success. Her own government had also engaged the industry, she said, yet the criminal activity persisted.

“The scrap iron dealers cannot extract themselves from blame because it is they who keep purchasing the stolen items,” she said. “The country has had enough,” she added in remarks reported on 23 November 2026.

In August 2022 the government of the time, led by the People’s National Movement party, banned scrap metal exports for six months after a surge in thefts of copper and other materials. The ban was lifted on 23 February 2023, with exports allowed only under an export licence and a separate ban on copper exports kept in place.

Copper exports were already under a separate one-year ban from 10 July 2026, according to a trade ministry legal notice. The new ban would extend the prohibition to scrap iron and brass, and the prime minister wants it made permanent.

On 23 November 2026 the prime minister alleged that the industry is “a front for large scale drug trafficking, gang financing and money laundering”. She said “we have been provided with information from US law enforcement agencies detailing the connections between drug trafficking and the local scrap iron industry”, but no evidence has been published.

She also said gangs made scrap their main income after funding for several state work programmes was cut, which is her claim. Asked what help people who lose income would get, she answered: “There will be no support.”

She said national security services are prepared for “any eventuality arising from this ban”. “The safety of our people and the protection of our private and public owned infrastructure must always come before the profits of an organised crime industry that has repeatedly failed to bring itself under control,” she said.

Dianne Joseph, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries, a business group, said it “fully understand[s] and support[s] the need to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure”. She asked for “robust protections … for the many law-abiding workers and families who depend on legitimate trade within this sector” and suggested displaced workers could move into recycling and waste management.

The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers said “we anticipate job losses, reduced income for families and financial difficulties for legitimate operators” and urged “a clear transition strategy”. The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association said “the present system appears to lack accountability”, but also said manufacturers that generate scrap, rather than buy it, face storage problems and asked for a route for legitimate generators.

Abrahim Ali, president of the San Juan Business Association, a local traders’ group, said he has lost electrical cables to theft and backed the ban. Daphne Bartlett, president of the San Fernando Business Association, another local traders’ group, said: “We have to bring law and order in our country.”

Allan Ferguson, president of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association, a trade body, told a news conference in Chaguanas, a town in central Trinidad, reported on 23 November 2026, that “this industry cannot take a shutdown”. He asked for an urgent meeting with the prime minister and the attorney general, said “every single yard now is closed” and said he does not deal in drugs.

The statement does not say which law will carry the ban, what happens to yards and stock, or how many people work in the trade. The next step is the law the attorney general is drafting, for which no date has been given.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which metals does the ban cover?

The prime minister’s statement names scrap iron, copper and brass, and calls the ban total.

Is there proof of the drug trafficking link?

The prime minister made the claim and said it rests on information from US law enforcement agencies, but no evidence has been published.

What happens to people who work in the scrap trade?

The prime minister said there will be no support, while business groups are asking for a transition plan and a path into recycling.

Sources Statement of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar posted on her social media, 22 November 2026 · Prime Minister’s remarks to the press, 23 November 2026 · Statements of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association (news conference reported 23 November 2026), the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries, the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association, the San Juan Business Association and the San Fernando Business Association, 22 and 23 November 2026

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