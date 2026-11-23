A cartel boss is in custody in Mexico City, while Sinaloa is still counting the cost of his arrest. The civilian toll is disputed.

Soldiers of the Mexican Army, part of the state forces deployed against cartels, at a parade in Leon, Guanajuato (pictured in 2013). Photo: Tomascastelazo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Brief: Mexico

Sinaloa spent the weekend counting its dead after the arrest of cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias “Chapo Isidro”, in Guasave, a farm city on Mexico’s Pacific side. Defensa, Mexico’s Defence Ministry, counted four soldiers and seven attackers killed.

Reports on Sunday 22 November 2026 cited 17 civilians dead without naming an official source, so the figure is unconfirmed. It is not clear whether the seven attackers are among them.

Key Facts Who. Cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores (“Chapo Isidro”) was arrested in Guasave on 20 November.

Toll. Defensa reports four soldiers and seven attackers killed; unconfirmed reports cite 17 civilians dead.

US angle. FBI (US federal police) Ten Most Wanted; US reward up to US$5 million.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 7:30 a.m. GMT.

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A cartel boss is in custody in Mexico City, while Sinaloa is still counting the cost of his arrest. The civilian toll is disputed.

Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state. File photo. (Photo: FAL56, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Defensa said in a press release dated Saturday 21 November 2026 that National Guard (Mexico’s federal security force) and Army special forces detained him on Friday 20 November in Guasave, after intelligence coordination with US agencies. It also detained his second in command and his financial operator, and says the group attacked the team with gunfire and explosives.

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Defensa calls him head of the “Beltrán Leyva” criminal organisation, a long-running trafficking network, allied with the “Mayos”, a faction of the Pacific Cartel. After the arrest, roadblocks hit Ahome, Guamúchil, Guasave and Navolato, towns in northern Sinaloa, and Defensa activated an anti-blockade plan.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Cuitláhuac González Galindo, Sinaloa’s health secretary, said about 10 federal security personnel were wounded. Omar García Harfuch, the federal Security Secretary, lamented the deaths of the soldiers.

The FBI, the US federal police, lists Meza Flores among its Ten Most Wanted fugitives, and the US State Department offers up to US$5 million for him, the FBI notice says. Defensa says he faces a Mexican arrest warrant for organised crime and an extradition order to the United States for criminal association to distribute drugs.

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On Sunday Defensa said Army special forces and state security personnel were attacked by armed civilians at El Platanito, in Sinaloa de Leyva municipality, while on reconnaissance. Eight presumed members of the group, one a minor, were detained, and Defensa says they took part in the 20 November roadblocks.

No hearing date for Meza Flores has been published, and who killed the civilians has not been established. Until a court rules, he and the others are suspects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Chapo Isidro?

Defensa calls him head of a criminal organisation allied with a Pacific Cartel faction; the FBI calls him the alleged leader of a Sinaloa drug-trafficking organisation. He is a suspect until a court rules.

Could he be sent to the United States?

Defensa says an extradition order exists, which is the legal route for a transfer. The timing is open.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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