Indigenous leaders want land rights recognised before Suriname’s Independence Day, and say they will act if the government does not listen.

Photo: Loek Tangel / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Suriname

Indigenous leaders in Suriname, a South American country, warn that angry young men may protest in the capital, Paramaribo, “early next week” unless the government acts. Stanley Liauw Angie, chairman of the Organisation of Indigenous Peoples in Suriname (OIS), said in remarks published on Saturday 21 November 2026 that the groups want to be heard before Independence Day.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Stanley Liauw Angie, chairman of the Organisation of Indigenous Peoples in Suriname (OIS).

What. A protest is threatened if the government takes no concrete steps on land rights.

Where. Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital; form and exact location are not fixed.

When. Possibly early next week, before 25 November; 23 November was floated on 10 November.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

Indigenous leaders want land rights recognised before Suriname’s Independence Day, and say they will act if the government does not listen.

A village in Suriname’s interior, file photo. Photo: Forrestjunky / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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Around 10 November, the OIS and Lloyd Read had already threatened a protest unless the government acted before 25 November (Dutch-language report of the 10 November ultimatum). Read chairs Inheems Kolectief Suriname (IkSur), an Indigenous collective.

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On 10 November the groups said a protest around Monday 23 November was being prepared, with its final date and form still to be set. As of 21 November the form and the location are not fixed.

The deadline matters because 25 November is Suriname’s Independence Day, marking independence in 1975 and the 51st anniversary in 2026. Liauw Angie said the groups decided to make their voice heard before then (Dutch-language report of the groups’ statement, 21 November 2026).

The groups want recognition of land rights for Indigenous peoples and for Maroons, descendants of escaped enslaved people who live in the interior and in the city. They also want the Kaliña and Lokono rulings carried out, and Liauw Angie says the rulings are not being carried out.

The Kaliña and Lokono case was decided by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the regional human-rights court of the Organization of American States, a regional body of countries in the Americas, based in San José, Costa Rica. The court published its decision on 28 January 2016, nearly eleven years ago, as the summary of the Inter-American Court ruling by the American Society of International Law, a US association of international-law scholars and practitioners, explains.

It found that Suriname violated the collective property right of the Kaliña and Lokono, two Indigenous peoples of Suriname. The state failed to give legal title to their territory and allowed mining activities without proper consultation.

The trigger, Liauw Angie said, is that large areas of land are being allocated while Indigenous land rights are still not recognised. He named the arrival of Mennonites, members of a conservative farming religious group, as a key source of anger.

Separately, a lawmaker has asked about the cost of an expulsion flight of Mennonites, as covered in Suriname’s expulsion of a Mennonite group. Liauw Angie’s complaint, however, concerns the allocation of land.

Recently, Liauw Angie, Read and Erlan Sleur, an environmental activist, visited the Tibiti area of Suriname, where Mennonites are active. The OIS wants research results on pollution published.

It also wants an investigation into who organised and facilitated the Mennonites’ arrival and who designated the land. The groups also say the government should meet its duties on education and health care before it makes large areas of land available for new farming projects.

On 10 November the groups also asked for legislation that follows the communities’ own proposals. That demand sits alongside the call to carry out the court rulings.

Liauw Angie also pointed to education and health care in the interior. He cited the villages of Kwamalasamutu and Donderskamp, where schools have not fully started this school year.

Liauw Angie warned of a possible closing-off of Paramaribo’s inner city. He said the groups nearly did it in August, shortly before Indigenous Peoples’ Day on 9 August.

Paramaribo’s inner city is the colonial heart of the capital and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. So far the closure is only a warning, and the groups have not said how or where they would act.

“If we say we are going to do it, we will really do it if the government does not listen,” he said. Social media is being used to call for support, especially among Maroons.

No government response had been reported by the time of writing. It is not known whether authorities will meet the groups before 25 November, or what form the action would take.

The next dated step is the protest being prepared for around Monday 23 November, two days before the holiday on Wednesday 25 November. Whether the president answers Liauw Angie’s call is the test before then.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What do the groups want?

Legal recognition of Indigenous and Maroon land rights, action on the court rulings, and better schools and clinics in the interior.

Will the protest happen?

The groups say they will act if the government does not listen, but date, form and place are not fixed. No government reply has been reported.

What is the Inter-American Court’s role?

It is the regional court that found Suriname breached land rights. The groups say its decision has not been carried out.

Sources: summary of the Inter-American Court ruling by the American Society of International Law; Dutch-language report of the groups’ statement, 21 November 2026; Dutch-language report of the 10 November ultimatum; Rio Times Suriname coverage; statements by the OIS and IkSur as reported on 10 and 21 November 2026; accessed 21 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error