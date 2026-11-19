Soprocal, Calerías e Industrias S.A. (SOPROCAL) is a Chilean maker of lime and calcium carbonate whose shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange. This profile sets out who controls it, who runs it and how it is doing, from its filings with the financial regulator. Full name Soprocal, Calerías e Industrias S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”), successor to Rozas y Cía. (Soprocal) Ltda. (“Ltda.” marks a limited-liability company), whose predecessors began making lime in 1940 Exchange SOPROCAL, on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); entered in the CMF securities register under No. 0092 Headquarters Avenida José Massoud 230, Melipilla, Chile (the plant is at the same address) Sector Building materials and minerals: lime and calcium carbonate Website Not disclosed in the filings reviewed Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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