Sierra Leone wants its farms to feed the country, employ more people and attract private money. The plan sets targets for 2030 but gives no amounts by funder.

A container ship enters the port of Freetown, seen from the water on 6 March 2017; a file photo. Photo: Alacoolwiki / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Agriculture: Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone’s government launched the AgriConnect Compact on 18 November, a plan to grow more food and create farm jobs that is estimated to need US$1 billion. The World Bank Group, a global development lender, says the money is planned for 2026 to 2030.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Sierra Leone’s Agriculture Ministry, backed by the World Bank Group, a global development lender, and others.

What. A plan for 2026 to 2030 to lift food security, farm jobs and private investment.

Where and when. Launched on 18 November 2026; the targets run to 2030.

As of. 21 November 2026, 17:50 GMT.

Sierra Leone wants its farms to feed the country, employ more people and attract private money. The plan sets targets for 2030 but gives no amounts by funder.

The Compact builds on Feed Salone, the government’s food self-sufficiency initiative launched in 2023. The US Commercial Service, an American trade-promotion agency, says in its guide of 23 January 2026 that Feed Salone aims “to achieve rice self-sufficiency and promote crop diversification”.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Sierra Leone Email address Follow

The World Bank Group’s launch release says agriculture supplies an estimated 25–30% of Sierra Leone’s gross domestic product (GDP, the size of its economy). Farming supports one-half to two-thirds of the population, yet only about 15% of the country’s 5.4 million hectares of arable land is cultivated.

Agriculture Minister Dr Henry Musa Kpaka said at the launch: “The Government is committed to a private-sector-led, government-enabled transformation, and we will work with the World Bank Group, our development partners, and the private sector to deliver it.” The ministry leads delivery through a working group of donors, businesses, farmer groups and local councils.

The Cotton Tree in central Freetown, before a storm felled it in 2023. (File photo: Christian Trede / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

By 2030 the Compact aims to improve food security for 1 million people, support 1 million farmers and create about 120,000 jobs, the release says. IFAD, the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development, confirmed those targets in its own release the same day.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “South Africa's first woman deputy president dies at 71” Get the brief

The release says reaching the targets needs about US$200 million a year over 2026–2030. It names the government, donors and private investors as expected funders but gives no amount for each, and no interim milestones or dates.

The plan rests on three pillars: productivity and market links, a better policy climate for agribusiness, and farm finance with private capital. Priority value chains are rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, oil palm and poultry, the release says.

Planned actions include a national digital farmer registry, small-scale irrigation, repaired rural feeder roads and reforms to seeds, fertiliser and land tenure. Warehouse receipt systems would let farmers borrow against stored crops, and matching grants and tools that share investors’ risk are meant to draw in agribusiness investors.

Rice shows the stakes: the same guide says Sierra Leone imported 361,000 metric tons of rice worth US$160 million in 2024. The release names rice as a priority crop but sets no import target.

On 18 June 2026 the World Bank announced a US$40 million grant from the International Development Association (its arm for the world’s poorest countries) for the Sustainable Agricultural Value-chains Intensification for Growth (SAVIG) farm project. The Bank noted that Sierra Leone creates only 41,000 jobs a year against a need for 75,000, and SAVIG feeds the Feed Salone target of “at least 35,000 formal jobs in the agriculture sector”.

Robert R. Taliercio, the World Bank Group’s Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, said: “Sierra Leone has the land, the water, and the people to feed itself and compete in regional markets.” Abel Lufafa, its Practice Manager for Agriculture and Food for Africa West and Central, added: “The Compact is designed around results.”

US farm exports to Sierra Leone are small. Data from the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, cited in that guide, put 2024 rice exports at US$474,920 (585 metric tons).

Poultry meat was the biggest category in the guide’s top-ten list that year at US$12.05 million (10,355 metric tons), the same data show. In a general statement, the guide says American firms in agricultural inputs, machinery, grain products and animal production support are “well-positioned to address supply gaps”.

The Compact shares its name with AgriConnect, a World Bank Group initiative to help 300 million smallholder and family farmers reach services, markets and finance by 2030. The release names the African Development Bank, IFAD, the Inter-American Development Bank, Google and Bayer as partners in that wider effort.

We found no independent assessment of the Compact so far. Further background is in the explainers on Sierra Leone, its International Monetary Fund programme and its national shipping plan.

The World Bank’s next Country Partnership Framework, its lending strategy for fiscal years 2027 to 2032, is tentatively scheduled for discussion by its Board of Executive Directors in November 2026, according to its country page read on 21 November. The date is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AgriConnect Compact?

It is Sierra Leone’s national framework for food security, farm jobs and private investment, led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. It builds on the Feed Salone strategy and is backed by the World Bank Group and other lenders.

Who pays for the plan?

The government, the World Bank Group, development partners and private investors are expected to contribute. The World Bank Group release gives no breakdown of who pays what.

Why should a US reader care?

The United States already sells Sierra Leone farm goods, with poultry meat the largest item at US$12.05 million in 2024. Poultry is also a priority crop in the Compact, but the release sets no import targets.

Sources: World Bank Group release, 18 November 2026; IFAD release, 18 November 2026; World Bank SAVIG release, 18 June 2026; World Bank Sierra Leone country page; US Commercial Service, Sierra Leone agriculture guide, 23 January 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error