Servicios Financieros Progreso S.A., known as Progreso, is a Chilean non-bank lender that finances equipment for small and mid-sized firms and buys their unpaid invoices. Its shares are registered on Chile’s electronic exchange under the ticker FORESTAL, and this profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Servicios Financieros Progreso S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima”), also called Progreso S.A. Ticker / exchange FORESTAL, the trading name on Chile’s Bolsa Electrónica (electronic stock exchange); listed in the CMF securities register under No. 014 Headquarters Calle Miraflores 222, floor 25, Santiago, Chile Sector Non-bank finance: equipment leasing and factoring Website progreso.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Part of LatAm Company Intelligence This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error