Ex-Super Eagles Captain Attacked at Home
A former national football captain was attacked in his own home, and police are still working to identify the men responsible.
Nigeria: Security
Armed men attacked Segun Odegbami, a former captain of Nigeria’s national football team, at his home in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, in the early hours of Friday 20 November 2026. The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the attack on the same day.
Odegbami has been discharged from hospital, according to the command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Oluseyi Babaseyi. Police say an investigation is under way, and no suspect has been named.
Key Facts
- Who. Segun Odegbami, former Super Eagles (Nigeria’s men’s national team) captain and 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner.
- What. Armed men attacked him at home; police confirm he has left hospital.
- Where. Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, south-west Nigeria.
- When. Early on Friday 20 November 2026.
- As of. 20 November 2026, 15:20 GMT
A former national football captain was attacked in his own home, and police are still working to identify the men responsible.
Odegbami lives in the Ibara Government Reservation Area of Abeokuta, a residential district of the Ogun State capital. He is best known abroad for his goals in the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations final.
The police statement of Friday 20 November 2026 does not describe his injuries, the number of attackers or a motive. It does not say how the attack happened.
Babaseyi, the command’s public relations officer, confirmed in the statement that Chief Segun Odegbami had been discharged from hospital. “Chief” is an honorary title that Nigerians give to respected figures.
The Commissioner of Police, who heads the state command, ordered a thorough investigation into the attack, the statement said. Officers are working to identify and arrest those responsible.
Odegbami scored twice in the 3-0 win over Algeria in Lagos on Saturday 22 March 1980, the final that gave Nigeria its first Africa Cup of Nations title, according to RSSSF, an archive of football statistics. He was a member of the national team that Nigerians know as the Super Eagles.
The police have not said whether anything was taken from the house. They also have not said whether they believe Odegbami was targeted because of his public profile or because the home was seen as a robbery target.
The command asked residents to stay calm, cooperate with security agencies and pass any credible information to police through official channels. No date has been given for any update on the investigation.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Segun Odegbami safe?
Police say he has been discharged from hospital after treatment. The command has not described his injuries.
Do police know who attacked him?
Police have named no suspect and given no motive. The command says officers are working to identify and arrest those responsible.
Who is Segun Odegbami?
He is a former captain of Nigeria’s national football team and a member of the side that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations. He later became a sports administrator.
Sources
Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: Ogun State Police Command statement of 20 November 2026; RSSSF African Nations Cup 1980
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