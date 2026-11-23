The old valve is out and water is flowing again, but a few neighbourhoods are still waiting for normal pressure.

File photo, 2017. A Sabesp water tower in the Vila Gomes district of São Paulo. Photo: Pedro T. R. Pinheiro, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief: Brazil Water

Sabesp, the São Paulo state water utility, replaced a 16-tonne valve at its Santa Inês pumping station, part of the Cantareira reservoir system, between Friday 20 November and Saturday 21 November 2026. Sabesp said the work is complete, but five areas still had weak or no water on Sunday 22 November.

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The utility, formally Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, was privatised in 2024. Its shares trade in São Paulo and in New York as American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-listed certificates for foreign shares).

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Key Facts Work. Sabesp replaced a 16-tonne valve, in use since the 1970s, at a pumping station from Friday 20 November.

Still affected. Five areas had weak or no supply on Sunday 22 November.

Scale. The Cantareira reservoir system serves about 9 million people in and around São Paulo city.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 22 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

The old valve is out and water is flowing again, but a few neighbourhoods are still waiting for normal pressure.

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Santa Inês is a pumping station in the Cantareira system, the group of reservoirs that supplies drinking water to 9 million people in Greater São Paulo, the metropolitan region around the city. The valve was about 3 metres wide and in use since the 1970s, and Sabesp said more than 160 workers took part in the replacement.

Sabesp said it moved water between its production systems to soften the effect. It picked Friday 20 November, Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday marking Afro-Brazilian heritage, so the system could recover before the working week.

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Sabesp said full normalisation can take up to 72 hours after the work ended. On Sunday 22 November the affected areas were Vila Alpina and Cambuci in São Paulo city, Lavras in the city of Guarulhos, and Jardim Liliane and Jardim Arpoador in the city of Francisco Morato, both Greater São Paulo cities.

Dry ground at a Cantareira reservoir in São Paulo state during an earlier low-water period. (File photo) photo. The Cantareira reservoir in São Paulo state at very low water. Photo: Agência Brasil.

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Dependable supply underpins a utility’s revenue and its standing with regulators, which is why holders of the US-listed shares watch outages like this one. Sabesp’s adjusted third-quarter profit fell 13.8% from a year earlier, so operating performance stays in focus across Brazil.

How many households were affected has not been stated, and it is not yet clear whether all five areas were back to normal by Monday 23 November. Customers are asked to save water.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will water supply return to normal in São Paulo?

Sabesp said full normalisation can take up to 72 hours after the work ended. Five areas still had weak or no supply on Sunday 22 November.

Why did Sabesp replace the valve?

The valve had run since the 1970s and had reached the end of its life, Sabesp said. The holiday timing let the system recover before the working week.

Sources: Sabesp company statements of 19 to 22 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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