Brazil’s corn-ethanol boom is changing what its railways carry. This first shipment of animal feed tests whether the logistics can keep up.

Brazil · Agribusiness

A new rail service in Brazil now carries a by-product of corn ethanol, a protein-rich animal feed, from the grain belt to the country’s biggest port. Rail operator Rumo and ethanol producer Inpasa said the first commercial run will move 30,000 tonnes from Mato Grosso state to Santos.

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The feed is called DDGS, short for dried distillers grains with solubles, the solid residue left when corn is turned into fuel. The two companies first tested the cargo in July.

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Key Facts What. Rumo and Inpasa start rail shipments of corn-ethanol feed, called DDGS, to the port of Santos.

Volume. 30,000 tonnes in seven rail trips, using about 380 wagons.

Route. About 1,500 kilometres from Itiquira, in Mato Grosso, to Santos, in São Paulo state.

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As of. 26 November 2026, 23:00 GMT

Brazil’s corn-ethanol boom is changing what its railways carry. This first shipment of animal feed tests whether the logistics can keep up.

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Rumo is a Brazilian rail operator that carries farm products to the coast. Inpasa, which describes itself as Latin America’s largest producer of grain ethanol and DDGS, made 3.5 million tonnes of the feed this year.

The operation grew out of a trial in July, when the two companies moved about 200 tonnes of DDGS by rail from Itiquira to Sumaré, a city in São Paulo state. After the tests, the first commercial phase was set at 30,000 tonnes, or roughly 4,300 tonnes per trip.

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“This operation shows precisely the railway’s ability to adapt to the market,” said Altamir Perottoni, Rumo’s commercial vice-president, in a statement (translated from Portuguese). Rumo runs the rail side of the operation, while Inpasa supplies the cargo.

Gustavo Mariano, Inpasa’s vice-president for trading, said rising exports of its DDGS brand, FortiPro, make an efficient rail link more important. “We need to diversify the transport alternatives and guarantee predictability in the flow of production,” he said, in a translation of his statement.

Nelore cattle on pasture in Brazil. DDGS goes into rations for cattle, pigs, poultry and fish. (Carlos Ebert, CC BY 2.0)

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The announcement cites Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock data showing that Brazil exported 825,000 tonnes of corn DDG in 2025, up 4.3% in volume from 2024. On those numbers, the 30,000-tonne first run equals about 3.6% of last year’s national export volume.

Inpasa says its feed has at least 32% crude protein and is used in animal nutrition. The company has shipped it abroad, including to China and Turkey.

Inpasa also says it is already Brazil’s largest shipper of ethanol by rail, with investments in more than 500 wagons and 17 locomotives. The DDGS will travel about 1,500 kilometres to the terminal at Santos and then go by sea to foreign buyers.

The announcement also cites the Energy Research Company, a research body linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which sees Brazil’s DDGS output reaching about 8 million tonnes by 2035 in an intermediate growth scenario for ethanol supply. That would be more than double Inpasa’s output this year.

The reports on the operation give no contract length or freight price. They also do not say whether more trains will follow the first seven.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is DDGS?

DDGS is dried distillers grains with solubles, the protein-rich residue left after corn is fermented into ethanol. Farms use it as animal feed.

Why does the rail link matter?

Rail gives exporters a way to bring the feed to the coast in bulk. It matters more as Brazil’s ethanol output, and the supply of by-products, grows.

Sources: Rumo and Inpasa statements on the DDGS operation (26 November 2026); Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock export data for 2025 (gov.br/agricultura); Energy Research Company (EPE) studies (epe.gov.br).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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