The Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation Limited (share code RSSC) grows sugar cane and makes sugar and ethanol in Eswatini, and its shares are listed on the Eswatini Stock Exchange (ESE). This profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name The Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation Limited (RES; formerly the Royal Swaziland Sugar Corporation, RSSC), a company incorporated in the Kingdom of Eswatini, registration number 197710032001568 Exchange and ticker Eswatini Stock Exchange (ESE), share code RSSC in the company’s filings (the exchange’s tables also show RSC); ISIN (international securities identification number) SZ0005797920 Headquarters Simunye Sugar Estate, Eswatini (registered office) Sector Sugar cane growing, sugar manufacture and ethanol Website www.res.co.sz Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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