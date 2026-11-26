IBOV
166,684.61
▲ 1.58%
COLCAP
2,452.46
— —
IPC MEX
71,372.25
▲ 2.99%
MERVAL
2,848,945
— —
USD/BRL 5.76 ▼ 1.11%
USD/MXN 19.63 ▲ 0.17%
USD/CLP 1,035 ▼ 0.36%
USD/COP 3,548 ▼ 2.02%
USD/PEN 3.46 ▼ 0.25%
USD/ARS 1,602 ▼ 0.06%
USD/UYU 40.70 ▲ 3.71%
USD/PYG 6,399 ▲ 2.73%
USD/BOB 11.78 ▲ 3.30%
USD/DOP 59.53 ▲ 1.68%
USD/CRC 441.10 ▲ 2.54%
USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.39%
USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.34%
USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.83%
USD/VES 922.04 ▼ 0.13%
USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00%
USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00%
USD/JMD 157.39 ▲ 2.56%
USD/TTD 6.73 ▲ 2.52%
EUR/BRL 6.32 ▼ 2.20%
BRENT
90.97
▼ 3.85%
WTI
84.51
▲ 0.99%
IRON ORE
161.91
— —
COPPER
5.45
▲ 2.29%
GOLD
3,596
▲ 1.71%
SILVER
41.78
▲ 4.30%
SOY
1,243
▲ 0.75%
CORN
439.50
▲ 1.27%
WHEAT
564.00
▼ 1.01%
COFFEE
265.65
▼ 1.08%
SUGAR
18.42
▲ 4.30%
ORANGE JUICE
125.40
▼ 4.57%
COTTON
81.97
▲ 3.60%
COCOA
5,191
▼ 1.70%
BEEF
223.58
▼ 1.03%
CATTLE
327.43
▼ 1.64%
LITHIUM
52.86
▼ 1.55%
PETR4
41.36
▲ 2.00%
VALE3
56.90
▲ 3.10%
ITUB4
40.01
▲ 0.68%
BBDC4
14.19
▲ 4.19%
ABEV3
15.81
▼ 1.80%
BBAS3
14.69
▲ 3.60%
B3SA3
14.58
▲ 2.82%
WEGE3
49.65
▼ 1.10%
PRIO3
60.50
▲ 1.51%
SUZB3
55.40
▼ 1.32%
RENT3
29.32
▲ 2.84%
AZZA3
15.33
▲ 8.11%
CSAN3
3.42
▲ 5.88%
RAIZ4
16.54
▲ 17.22%
PCAR3
3.52
▲ 7.65%
GMAT3
4.17
▲ 1.71%
PSSA3
41.88
▼ 0.12%
CVCB3
0.73
▲ 5.80%
POSI3
3.25
▲ 3.50%
SLCE3
16.78
▼ 0.18%
NATU3
4.71
▲ 10.56%
BRKM5
2.24
▼ 10.40%
RANI3
7.97
▲ 1.79%
IBOV
166,684.61
▲ 1.58%
COLCAP
2,452.46
— —
IPC MEX
71,372.25
▲ 2.99%
MERVAL
2,848,945
— —
USD/BRL
5.77
▼ 0.93%
USD/MXN
19.67
▲ 0.38%
USD/CLP
1,039
▼ 0.02%
USD/COP
3,554
▼ 1.85%
USD/PEN
3.46
▼ 0.24%
USD/ARS
1,602
▼ 0.06%
USD/UYU
40.70
▲ 3.71%
USD/PYG
6,399
▲ 2.73%
USD/BOB
11.78
▲ 3.30%
USD/DOP
59.55
▲ 1.72%
USD/CRC
441.10
▲ 2.54%
USD/GTQ
7.65
▲ 3.36%
USD/HNL
26.89
▲ 3.34%
USD/NIO
36.62
▲ 2.83%
USD/VES
922.04
▼ 0.13%
USD/PAB
1.00
— 0.00%
USD/BZD
2.00
— 0.00%
USD/JMD
157.39
▲ 2.56%
USD/TTD
6.73
▲ 2.52%
EUR/BRL
6.33
▼ 2.10%
BRENT
90.97
▼ 3.85%
WTI
84.51
▲ 0.99%
IRON ORE
161.91
— —
COPPER
5.45
▲ 2.29%
GOLD
3,596
▲ 1.71%
SILVER
41.78
▲ 4.30%
SOY
1,243
▲ 0.75%
CORN
439.50
▲ 1.27%
WHEAT
564.00
▼ 1.01%
COFFEE
265.65
▼ 1.08%
SUGAR
18.42
▲ 4.30%
ORANGE JUICE
125.40
▼ 4.57%
COTTON
81.97
▲ 3.60%
COCOA
5,191
▼ 1.70%
BEEF
223.58
▼ 1.03%
CATTLE
327.43
▼ 1.64%
LITHIUM
52.86
▼ 1.55%
PETR4
41.36
▲ 2.00%
VALE3
56.90
▲ 3.10%
ITUB4
40.01
▲ 0.68%
BBDC4
14.19
▲ 4.19%
ABEV3
15.81
▼ 1.80%
BBAS3
14.69
▲ 3.60%
B3SA3
14.58
▲ 2.82%
WEGE3
49.65
▼ 1.10%
PRIO3
60.50
▲ 1.51%
SUZB3
55.40
▼ 1.32%
RENT3
29.32
▲ 2.84%
AZZA3
15.33
▲ 8.11%
CSAN3
3.42
▲ 5.88%
RAIZ4
16.54
▲ 17.22%
PCAR3
3.52
▲ 7.65%
GMAT3
4.17
▲ 1.71%
PSSA3
41.88
▼ 0.12%
CVCB3
0.73
▲ 5.80%
POSI3
3.25
▲ 3.50%
SLCE3
16.78
▼ 0.18%
NATU3
4.71
▲ 10.56%
BRKM5
2.24
▼ 10.40%
RANI3
7.97
▲ 1.79%
Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation Limited (RSSC)
Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation (RSSC), a sugar and ethanol producer on the Eswatini Stock Exchange, profiled from its filings: owners, management, results.
The Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation Limited (share code RSSC) grows sugar cane and makes sugar and ethanol in Eswatini, and its shares are listed on the Eswatini Stock Exchange (ESE). This profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings.
Full name The Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation Limited (RES; formerly the Royal Swaziland Sugar Corporation, RSSC), a company incorporated in the Kingdom of Eswatini, registration number 197710032001568
Exchange and ticker Eswatini Stock Exchange (ESE), share code RSSC in the company’s filings (the exchange’s tables also show RSC); ISIN (international securities identification number) SZ0005797920
Headquarters Simunye Sugar Estate, Eswatini (registered office)
Sector Sugar cane growing, sugar manufacture and ethanol
Website www.res.co.sz Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility:
Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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