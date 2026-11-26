PIM Limited (PIM) is a plastics manufacturer in Mauritius whose shares trade on the Official Market (its main listing segment) of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM), the exchange of the island nation in the Indian Ocean. This profile sets out its owners, management and results from its own filings. Full name PIM Limited (PIM), incorporated in Mauritius (formerly Plastic Industry (Mauritius)) Exchange and ticker Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM), Official Market, trading code PIM.N0000; ISIN (international securities identification number) MU0022N00007 Headquarters Head office and factory at Quay Road, Port Louis, Mauritius; registered office at Level 3, Alexander House, 35 Cybercity, Ebene, Mauritius Sector Manufacturing of plastic products, for industry and households Website www.pimltd.mu Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error