Namibia Breweries Limited (ticker NBS) is the maker of Windhoek beer, brewed at its brewery in the capital, Windhoek. It is listed on the Namibia Securities Exchange (NSX), and this profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings.
Full name
Namibia Breweries Limited, a company domiciled in Namibia
Exchange and ticker
Namibia Securities Exchange (NSX), ticker NBS
Headquarters
Windhoek, Namibia (registered office and principal place of business)
Sector
Beverages: brewing, plus wine, spirits, ciders and soft drinks
Website
nambrew.com
Full dossier
Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
Company Intelligence — Institutional Access
This dossier is part of our Company Intelligence database.
Teams: Corporate US$1,450, Institutional US$3,900 a year.
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