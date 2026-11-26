Namibia Breweries Limited (ticker NBS) is the maker of Windhoek beer, brewed at its brewery in the capital, Windhoek. It is listed on the Namibia Securities Exchange (NSX), and this profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name Namibia Breweries Limited, a company domiciled in Namibia Exchange and ticker Namibia Securities Exchange (NSX), ticker NBS Headquarters Windhoek, Namibia (registered office and principal place of business) Sector Beverages: brewing, plus wine, spirits, ciders and soft drinks Website nambrew.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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