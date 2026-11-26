Sociedade Caboverdiana de Tabacos (SCT) is a tobacco manufacturer and importer in Cape Verde, listed on the Bolsa de Valores de Cabo Verde (BVC), the country’s stock exchange. This profile covers its owners, board and audited results from its filings. Full name Sociedade Caboverdiana de Tabacos, S.A. (SCT), a company limited by shares (sociedade anónima) under Cape Verdean law Exchange and ticker BVC (Bolsa de Valores de Cabo Verde, the Cape Verde stock exchange): ticker SCT; 87,240 of its 240,000 shares are listed; ISIN (international securities identification number) not found in the documents reviewed Headquarters Mindelo, São Vicente island, Cape Verde Sector Tobacco: manufacture, import and sale of cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos Website www.sct.cv, as named in the company’s 2025 governance report (not linked here) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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