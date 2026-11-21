Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 21, 2026
The day’s headline is the free Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), open until 8pm, plus the partial reopening of the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes.
On business, Wall Street had a sharp, fearful session on Friday, and the weaker mood reached the real.
The day in one line: start in Centro, finish at the CCBB before it closes at 8pm.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|USD/BRL
|5.9488
|+0.24%
Source: market close, 20 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Check a live forecast before you leave, and carry light layers and a compact umbrella as a precaution. The plan below works in any weather because the main picks are indoors.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
Cultural and unhurried: a free Saturday in Centro.
03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN RIO
Spend Saturday among Centro’s free museums
Start at the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, which is free. It is only partly reopened and its hours are short, so check the museum’s page first.
Walk on to the Paço Imperial on Praça XV in Centro, open Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm and free. It is a short stroll from the Belas Artes.
Finish at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open Wed-Mon 9am-8pm and free. It is the only one of the three still open after 6pm.
If you want a bigger ticket, the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá is open Thu-Tue 10am-6pm. Check the museum’s site for ticket prices.
Take the metro for a single journey of R$7.90 and head for Centro.
The Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico is open Thursday to Tuesday 8am-5pm, and from 11am on Wednesdays. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
Next door, Parque Lage is free. Arrive early if the sky looks clear.
Many Centro offices are quiet at weekends, so check a venue before you carry a laptop there.
The CCBB is open until 8pm and is free. It is a sensible place to end a day out, but treat it as a visit, not a workspace.
For a different mood, go to the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, open Thu-Tue 10am-6pm. Check the museum’s site for ticket prices.
The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is next door on Praça Mauá. Entry is R$20, and it is free on Tuesdays.
The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and is free.
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, free; partial reopening
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm, paid entry
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá — R$20 (free Tue)
Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$7.90. Check the operators’ live notices before you set out.
If it rains, expect ride-app prices to rise.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Several of the museums above are in Centro, so choose a place nearby. Book ahead for any popular Saturday spot.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, plus a light layer and water. Centro is busy by day but quiet and empty after offices close, so head home by metro or ride app once the CCBB shuts at 8pm.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free venues like the CCBB are an easy place to meet people, since you can drop in without booking.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
Check the official club pages for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco and Botafogo before you plan around a match.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Friday’s session ended with a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, led by technology shares, and investors’ fear gauge jumped. The dollar firmed against the real, with USD/BRL at 5.9488, up 0.24% (RT, 20 November close).
Gold fell too, and the US 10-year Treasury yield eased. We have not verified the reasons behind these moves.
Markets are shut at weekends, so the next test comes at Monday’s open.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
SAT 21 — Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial and CCBB in Centro; the CCBB is open until 8pm.
SUN 22 — Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and Paço Imperial are open.
MON 23 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed.
TUE 24 — MAR is free today; Belas Artes, Paço Imperial and Museu do Amanhã are open.
WED 25 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; CCBB is open.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Marcelo Falcão on a Holiday Night.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
How much is a single metro journey in Rio?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
That is the fare for one trip on the metro.
What does the Jardim Botânico cost for a foreigner?
Foreign visitors pay R$80, while residents pay R$40.
It is open 8am-5pm daily, and on Wednesdays it opens at 11am.
Are the markets open this weekend?
No. Markets do not trade on Saturday or Sunday.
The latest figures are from Friday’s close.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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