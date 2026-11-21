The day’s headline is the free Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), open until 8pm, plus the partial reopening of the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes.

On business, Wall Street had a sharp, fearful session on Friday, and the weaker mood reached the real.

The day in one line: start in Centro, finish at the CCBB before it closes at 8pm.

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Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Saturday, November 21, 2026. Copacabana beachfront and the Rio de Janeiro skyline. File photo.

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Instrument Level Session USD/BRL 5.9488 +0.24%

Source: market close, 20 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Check a live forecast before you leave, and carry light layers and a compact umbrella as a precaution. The plan below works in any weather because the main picks are indoors.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: no confirmed forecast for Saturday 21 November, so we lead with indoor options. — The day’s event: partial reopening of the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Centro, free; check opening hours before you go. — Venue/time: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro, Wed-Mon 9am-8pm, free. — Markets: Wall Street fell hard on Friday and the dollar firmed against the real. — Weekend/outlook: Sunday 22 November, the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and CCBB stay open. — The day for: museum-goers, first-timers and anyone dodging a weather gamble. Cultural and unhurried: a free Saturday in Centro.

03

What to See & Do

SATURDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE DAY Spend Saturday among Centro’s free museums Start at the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, which is free. It is only partly reopened and its hours are short, so check the museum’s page first. Walk on to the Paço Imperial on Praça XV in Centro, open Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm and free. It is a short stroll from the Belas Artes. Finish at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open Wed-Mon 9am-8pm and free. It is the only one of the three still open after 6pm. If you want a bigger ticket, the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá is open Thu-Tue 10am-6pm. Check the museum’s site for ticket prices. Take the metro for a single journey of R$7.90 and head for Centro.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IN JARDIM BOTÂNICO The Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico is open Thursday to Tuesday 8am-5pm, and from 11am on Wednesdays. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Next door, Parque Lage is free. Arrive early if the sky looks clear.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO Many Centro offices are quiet at weekends, so check a venue before you carry a laptop there. The CCBB is open until 8pm and is free. It is a sensible place to end a day out, but treat it as a visit, not a workspace.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — THE WATERFRONT For a different mood, go to the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, open Thu-Tue 10am-6pm. Check the museum’s site for ticket prices. The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is next door on Praça Mauá. Entry is R$20, and it is free on Tuesdays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and is free.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, free; partial reopening Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm, paid entry Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá — R$20 (free Tue) Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$7.90. Check the operators’ live notices before you set out.

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If it rains, expect ride-app prices to rise.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Several of the museums above are in Centro, so choose a place nearby. Book ahead for any popular Saturday spot.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, plus a light layer and water. Centro is busy by day but quiet and empty after offices close, so head home by metro or ride app once the CCBB shuts at 8pm.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues like the CCBB are an easy place to meet people, since you can drop in without booking.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the official club pages for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco and Botafogo before you plan around a match.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s session ended with a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, led by technology shares, and investors’ fear gauge jumped. The dollar firmed against the real, with USD/BRL at 5.9488, up 0.24% (RT, 20 November close).

Gold fell too, and the US 10-year Treasury yield eased. We have not verified the reasons behind these moves.

Markets are shut at weekends, so the next test comes at Monday’s open.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD SAT 21 — Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial and CCBB in Centro; the CCBB is open until 8pm. SUN 22 — Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and Paço Imperial are open. MON 23 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed. TUE 24 — MAR is free today; Belas Artes, Paço Imperial and Museu do Amanhã are open. WED 25 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; CCBB is open.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Marcelo Falcão on a Holiday Night.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

How much is a single metro journey in Rio?

A single journey costs R$7.90. That is the fare for one trip on the metro.

What does the Jardim Botânico cost for a foreigner?

Foreign visitors pay R$80, while residents pay R$40. It is open 8am-5pm daily, and on Wednesdays it opens at 11am.

Are the markets open this weekend?

No. Markets do not trade on Saturday or Sunday. The latest figures are from Friday’s close.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.