Morocco’s Saham Bank is handing its top executive job to the head of its owner, pending central bank approval.

Business: Morocco

Saham Bank, one of Morocco’s largest lenders, will have a new chief executive on 1 January 2027. Its supervisory board met on Thursday 26 November 2026 and named Moulay Mhamed Elalamy chairman of the management board, replacing Ahmed El Yacoubi.

Elalamy already runs the bank’s owner, Groupe Saham, and sits on the bank’s supervisory board. For US readers, the move shows the new owner taking direct control of a bank it bought two years ago.

Key Facts Who. Moulay Mhamed Elalamy, head of Groupe Saham, the bank’s Moroccan owner, replaces Ahmed El Yacoubi.

What. He becomes chairman of the management board on 1 January 2027.

Condition. Bank Al-Maghrib, Morocco’s central bank, must still approve the appointment.

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Morocco’s Saham Bank is handing its top executive job to the head of its owner, pending central bank approval.

Saham Bank is the former Société Générale Maroc, the local arm of the French bank, which Groupe Saham acquired in 2024. The lender took the Saham name in June 2025 and now has about 278 branches, 13 subsidiaries and more than 3,000 staff, according to the bank’s statement.

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The bank says the handover was planned from the start. In its French statement, translated here, it calls the change “a process foreseen from the entry of Groupe Saham into the capital” in December 2024, and says El Yacoubi was to steer the bank through a transition.

File photo of the Al Akhawayn University campus in Ifrane, Morocco Photo: Anass Sedrati, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

El Yacoubi joined the bank in 1996 and returned as managing director in February 2018, becoming chairman of the management board that April. He launched the “Avenir” transformation plan in 2019, and he will now join the supervisory board as a Groupe Saham representative and sit on its risk committee.

Elalamy has been Groupe Saham’s director general since 2018. He earlier ran Saham Assistance and Saham Assurance Maroc, and he led the 2024 purchase of Société Générale Maroc.

He also chaired the supervisory board of Majorel, the call-centre group that listed in Amsterdam in 2021 and merged with the French call-centre group Teleperformance in 2023. Groupe Saham is now Teleperformance’s largest shareholder, and Elalamy sits on its board.

The supervisory board that made the choice is chaired by Moulay Hafid Elalamy. The bank’s statement does not describe any family tie between him and the new chairman.

The appointments are not final yet. “In line with the regulations in force”, they remain subject to approval by Bank Al-Maghrib, Morocco’s central bank, the statement says.

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The management board’s four other members keep their posts: Asmae Hajjami, François Marchal, Mehdi Benbachir and Jérôme Brun, all directors general. The bank did not say whether Elalamy will keep his roles at Groupe Saham and at the consumer lender Eqdom, whose board he chairs.

The new chairman takes over a bank that is growing. Saham Bank reported consolidated net banking income, a bank’s core revenue, of 3.36 billion dirhams (US$335 million) for the first half of 2026, up 8.5% on a year earlier, according to the bank’s half-year results.

The next step is Elalamy taking office, if Bank Al-Maghrib approves. The bank has not said when the central bank will rule.

Our earlier report covers another recent move by the bank. See Saham Bank Launches Private Banking Arm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Moulay Mhamed Elalamy?

He is the director general of Groupe Saham, the Moroccan group that owns Saham Bank. He is also vice-chairman of the bank’s supervisory board.

When does the change take effect?

The bank says Elalamy takes over on 1 January 2027. The appointment still needs Bank Al-Maghrib’s approval.

What happens to Ahmed El Yacoubi?

He moves to the supervisory board as a Groupe Saham representative. He will also sit on its risk committee.

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Sources Saham Bank statement of 26 November 2026; Saham Bank half-year 2026 results filed with the AMMC, Morocco’s market regulator. Dirham converted at 10.02 per US dollar (RT, 26 November 2026).

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