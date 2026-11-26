A man with ties to Puerto Rico faces execution in Florida next week for a 1992 police killing. His adviser asks for mercy, while the court record shows what the state relies on.

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Justice: Puerto Rico

Florida plans to execute Ricardo Gonzalez, 56, by lethal injection on Tuesday 1 December 2026 at Florida State Prison in Starke, under a death warrant Governor Ron DeSantis signed on Friday 30 October. Gonzalez was convicted of killing Steven Bauer, a Miami-area police officer, during a bank robbery in 1992.

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The Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, Gonzalez’s spiritual adviser, asked the governor on Tuesday 24 November to halt the execution. He also asked the government of Puerto Rico to intervene, saying Gonzalez spent his childhood moving between the island and Miami.

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Key Facts Who. Ricardo Gonzalez, 56, sentenced in 1998 over the 1992 killing of a Miami-area police officer.

What. Execution by lethal injection under a death warrant signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Where. Florida State Prison in Starke, Florida.

When. Tuesday 1 December 2026, with a halt request pending.

As of 26 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

A man with ties to Puerto Rico faces execution in Florida next week for a 1992 police killing. His adviser asks for mercy, while the court record shows what the state relies on.

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The case goes back to Friday 3 January 1992, when Officer Bauer, 39, a 12-year veteran and father of three, was escorting bank tellers to the drive-through windows at Kislak National Bank. Court records say Gonzalez, then 21, and three co-defendants ambushed the group and took a cash box from a drive-through teller.

Court records say Gonzalez’s gun fired the shot that struck Bauer in the chest. Police stopped him at his home a little over two weeks later, and the records say he confessed.

The sentencing order signed by Circuit Court Judge Robert Scola Jr. on 19 September 1998 says Gonzalez picked up the money tray and later received US$1,500 as his share. He was convicted of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, armed robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft.

Hood and other advocates say a first death sentence was overturned in 1997 after a 7-5 jury split, and a second jury then recommended death by 8-4. The Florida Supreme Court upheld the sentence in 2001, court records show.

Hood, a death-penalty opponent who has accompanied more than a dozen death-row inmates to their executions, held a news conference on Tuesday 24 November 2026 urging DeSantis to halt the execution. He said: “Ricardo Gonzalez is more than the worst thing he has ever done.”

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Hood added: “I am not asking anyone to forget Steven Bauer or the terrible loss his family endured. I am asking Florida to recognize that accountability does not have to end in another execution.”

Hood and the advocates say court records show brain damage and a learning disability, and that school records document an IQ of 75 at age 12. They also say a Miami-Dade judge dismissed Gonzalez’s final appeals earlier in November 2026 without hearing witness testimony, ruling that his intellectual-disability claim was filed too late.

The sentencing order records part of the same picture. A neuropsychologist testified at trial that Gonzalez acted under extreme mental or emotional disturbance, which the testimony tied to marital problems, a childhood shuttling between relatives, language and education deficits, boxing-related brain damage and impulsivity.

Hood says Gonzalez spent his childhood moving between Puerto Rico and Miami. His birthplace is not stated in the records cited here.

Puerto Rico’s own constitution bars the death penalty in Article II, Section 7. The Puerto Rican government’s response to Hood’s request is not known.

Two of his co-defendants, Leonardo Franqui and Pablo San Martin, remain on Florida’s death row, the Florida Department of Corrections says. No execution dates for them had been announced as of early November 2026.

If the sentence is carried out, it will be Florida’s 21st execution of 2026, a state record, by the count of the Florida Department of Corrections and the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), a US group that tracks executions. Florida carried out 19 in 2025, the most in a single year since executions resumed in 1976, and DPIC lists the 19 November 2026 execution of Thomas Mitchell Overton as the most recent.

Only a halt by the governor or the courts would stop the execution, and Hood has asked DeSantis to halt it. Further appeals to the Florida Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court are possible, but no filing has been verified.

Authorities have not said whether Gonzalez will exhaust his remaining appeals. The next dated step is Tuesday 1 December 2026, when the execution is scheduled at Florida State Prison.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Puerto Rico being asked to step in?

Hood says Gonzalez spent his childhood moving between the island and Miami. The case itself sits with Florida’s governor and courts.

What can still stop the execution?

Only a halt by the governor or a court ruling would stop it. Hood has asked Governor DeSantis for one.

Who else is on death row in the case?

Two co-defendants, Leonardo Franqui and Pablo San Martin, remain on Florida’s death row. No execution dates for them had been announced as of early November.

Sources Florida Department of Corrections, Death Row Roster and execution notice · Office of the Governor of Florida, death warrant of 30 October 2026 · Death Penalty Information Center, “Outcomes of Death Warrants in 2026”, read 26 November 2026 · Sentencing order of Circuit Judge Robert Scola Jr., 19 September 1998 (court records) · Florida Supreme Court ruling, 2001 · Statement of Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, 24 November 2026

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