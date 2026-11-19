Petroperú is Peru’s state-owned oil company, which refines crude into fuel, runs an oil pipeline and supplies fuel across the country. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Petróleos del Perú - Petroperú S.A. (a Peruvian state-owned company under private law) Ticker / exchange PETROBC1 (code of its class B shares) in the issuer list of the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (BVL, the Lima Stock Exchange); 20% of its capital is registered in Peru’s public securities register, and all shares remain state-held Headquarters San Isidro, Lima, Peru Sector Oil: refining, pipelines, fuel distribution and oil blocks Website petroperu.com.pe Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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