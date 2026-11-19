Convertidora Industrial (Conver) is a Mexican manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging and foil party balloons, based in Guadalajara and listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. This profile shows who owns and runs the company and what its latest filings report. Full name Convertidora Industrial, S.A.B. de C.V. (S.A.B. de C.V. is the Mexican legal form of a listed public company), known as Conver Exchange CONVER (Series A ordinary shares, the company's only listed share class) / Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), listed since 25 April 1996 Headquarters Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Sector Materials: flexible plastic packaging and foil party balloons Website conver.com.mx Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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