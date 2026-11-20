The Fund wants the Central African Republic to move from studies to delivery, Alwihda Info reported.

A street arch in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, pictured in 2006 (file photo). Photo: Tulas (WikiTravel User) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 1.0)

Central African Republic

Alwihda Info, a news site based in N’Djamena, Chad, reported on 20 November 2026 that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global institution that lends to governments, told the Central African Republic the challenge is now execution. The message came at a reform workshop held in Bangui from 16 to 18 November 2026.

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The IMF welcomed the reform momentum since the last elections, Alwihda Info said. We found no statement from the IMF itself, so the account rests on that one outlet.

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Key Facts Who. The IMF, the global lender to governments, and the Central African Republic’s government.

What. A call to pick the most urgent reforms and deliver them, not add diagnostics.

Where. A workshop in Bangui, the capital, from 16 to 18 November 2026.

Next. Finance Minister Hervé Ndoba wants financing for the 2027 plan identified by 1 January.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

The Fund wants the Central African Republic to move from studies to delivery, Alwihda Info reported.

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The Fund said the priority is no longer more diagnostics, which are already numerous, but to pick the most urgent reforms and organise their delivery, Alwihda Info reported. It named the organic law on the Court of Audit, the state auditor, and new downstream petroleum legislation, covering fuel import, storage and sale, as progress.

It encouraged work on the petroleum law’s implementing texts and on finalising the Mining Code and the Forestry Code. Those are the rules that decide how the state collects money from fuel, mines and forests.

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The workshop opened on Monday 16 November at the Bank of Central African States, the regional central bank, chaired by Finance Minister Hervé Ndoba, Alwihda Info said that day. It feeds a ten-year reform strategy for 2027 to 2036.

Central Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, where the reform workshop took place. (File photo) Photo: Alllexxxis, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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By 19 November the meeting had fixed thirteen priority areas, among them electricity access, trimming tax breaks and road maintenance, Alwihda Info reported. Ndoba asked for the 2027 action plan to be finished and financing identified by 1 January.

A separate IMF mission led by Nazim Belhocine met Ndoba in Bangui on Friday 13 November, Journal de Bangui, a local news site, reported. They discussed domestic revenue, tax breaks, the 2027 budget bill and debt sustainability.

An IMF staff report of 23 June 2025 called performance under its Extended Credit Facility, a concessional loan programme, “mixed” for the 2024 tests. Africtelegraph, a news site, reported on 21 April 2026 that Ndoba asked the Fund to extend the programme, due to end in June 2026, and we found no public record of the IMF Board’s decision.

We found no IMF press release on the workshop in our searches, and no timetable for the thirteen priorities beyond 1 January. The IMF and the World Bank Group are working on a longer-term engagement framework that has yet to be discussed with the authorities, Alwihda Info said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IMF’s message to the Central African Republic?

Pick the most urgent reforms and deliver them, rather than add more studies, Alwihda Info reported. The Fund also wants partners to coordinate their support better.

Has the IMF confirmed this?

We found no IMF statement in our searches, so the account comes only from Alwihda Info. Treat it as reported, not confirmed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error