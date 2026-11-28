A two-day strike by Oaxaca’s largest teachers’ union ended with no deal, and the union says the next step may be a longer one.

On Friday 27 November 2026, the Section 22 teachers’ union in Oaxaca walked out of talks with the state and federal governments and cleared the roughly 20 blockades it had set up since Thursday. The union said the education secretary and the governor, whom it had asked to attend, did not show up.

Its leader said the union may return to the streets with a 72-hour strike and did not rule out a sit-in in January. The two-day protest had blocked roads in and around Oaxaca’s capital.

Key Facts Who. Section 22 of the CNTE teachers’ union; Education Secretary Mario Delgado; Governor Salomón Jara.

What. Teachers left a three-party table in Oaxaca on 27 November and lifted about 20 blockades.

Why. The union says neither Delgado nor Jara attended, so no one could decide on its demands.

Next. The union is weighing a 72-hour strike and says a January sit-in is possible.

As of. 28 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

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A two-day strike by Oaxaca’s largest teachers’ union ended with no deal, and the union says the next step may be a longer one.

Section 22 is the Oaxaca branch of the CNTE, the National Coordinator of Education Workers, a union faction that often presses Mexico’s federal government through street blockades. It represents the teachers who educate nearly one million pupils in the state, and it began its 48-hour strike on Thursday 26 November.

Thursday’s blockades hit a facility of Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, toll booths and main roads into Oaxaca, schools stayed closed and the city bus service Binnibús suspended runs after its terminal was blocked. The teachers camped on avenues on 26 and 27 November, then took down their tents and banners on Friday.

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The table met on Friday at Ciudad Administrativa, the state government complex in Oaxaca. Union leader Yenny Aracely Pérez Martínez said her side left because Delgado, the federal education secretary, and Jara, the state governor, were absent.

“Today we do not see them present, and that is a lack of respect for this great movement of 47 years of struggle,” she said. She added that the union will not take part in talks that only delay answers.

Pérez Martínez accused the governments of stretching out talks without concrete answers. She demanded a table with the power to decide immediately.

The union’s political commission said its contingents gathered near the bus terminal before the day ended, and the teachers then removed their tents and tarps. Its leader said the union will keep organising and will press the authorities on the commitments already made.

Escalating to President Sheinbaum would move the dispute from Oaxaca to Mexico City, as it did in June. Then the section camped in the capital’s historic centre before voting to withdraw.

Pérez Martínez said the authorities sent representatives without power to resolve the union’s demands. She warned that, without that power, “we are going to escalate the table and the demand to the President of the Republic,” meaning Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum.

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The union’s open demands include hiring teaching and administrative staff, paying back wages, handling labour disputes and improving school buildings. It says Oaxaca has a shortfall of teachers.

Last time the section pushed this hard was a national CNTE strike this June. After a weeks-long stoppage, on 19 June, members voted 12,818 to 3,594 to pull back, and Pérez Martínez called it a reorganisation, not a defeat.

That vote showed that a large majority of members was ready to end the June action, even though most called the government’s answers minimal and insufficient. This time the union has again set a deadline-free threat of a longer strike.

The governments have not published a reply to the union’s account of the walkout. It is not known when Delgado or Jara will meet the union, or whether Sheinbaum will take up its demands.

For readers abroad, Oaxaca is one of Mexico’s main destinations for visitors, and road blockades there can disrupt access to the city. A 72-hour strike or a sit-in in January would therefore matter more for travel plans than the two days that just ended.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the teachers leave the talks?

The union says Education Secretary Mario Delgado and Governor Salomón Jara did not attend. It wants a table where officials can decide on its demands.

Is the strike over?

The blockades are lifted. The union says it may call a longer strike and has not ruled out a sit-in.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: statements of the Section 22 leadership at the three-party table in Oaxaca (27 November 2026); state and federal education authorities; Secretaría de Educación Pública · Gobierno de Oaxaca · Presidencia de México

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