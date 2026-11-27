Oando has fixed the size, price and timetable of its share offer to existing investors. The plan took months to reach this stage.

File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Nigeria

Oando, the Nigerian oil and gas company, set the final terms of its rights issue on Friday 27 November 2026, aiming to raise about N203.8 billion (about US$150 million). A rights issue offers new shares first to existing shareholders, and here they may buy one new share for every two they hold at N50.

The company disclosed the terms in a regulatory filing, and its target assumes every share on offer is taken up. Existing shareholders who do nothing will see their stake shrink.

Key Facts Who. Oando, a Nigerian oil and gas company listed in Lagos and Johannesburg.

What. Up to about 4.08 billion new shares, one for every two held, at N50.

Raise. About N203.8 billion (about US$150 million) if every share is taken up.

When. Rights trading starts 7 December 2026; the acceptance list closes 15 January 2027.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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Oando has fixed the size, price and timetable of its share offer to existing investors. The plan took months to reach this stage.

The offer covers up to about 4.08 billion new ordinary shares of 50 kobo (half a naira) each, and the rights are renounceable, which means holders can subscribe, trade or renounce them. Eligible holders may also apply for extra shares beyond their entitlement, subject to allocation rules.

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The money follows a large purchase. In August 2024 Oando bought Nigerian Agip Oil Company from Italian energy group Eni, a deal Oando valued at US$783 million, which lifted its share of Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 60 to 63 from 20% to 40% and made Oando the operator.

Shareholders had cleared the way at the 46th annual general meeting on 11 August 2025, authorising the board to raise up to N500 billion (about US$368 million) or its foreign equivalent. Oando says the proceeds will go to working capital, spending on OMLs 60 to 63, debt repayment and settling intra-group funding obligations.

The plan took months to reach this stage: when Oando applied to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in February 2026 it proposed 4,415,867,342 shares at the same price, about N220.8 billion (about US$162 million). As of 29 April 2026 the company was still awaiting regulatory approvals and said timetable details would follow.

File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The final offer is about 8% smaller than the February proposal, and Oando says it now holds the approvals it needs. These come from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the NGX, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank.

Wale Tinubu, Oando’s group chief executive, said in the filing: “Our priority now is to translate this expanded asset base into sustainable production growth, stronger cash generation and long-term value for our shareholders.” The company says the money will also bolster its balance sheet and help develop new oil and gas wells across its core upstream assets.

The mechanism matters more than the daily price move. If the offer is fully taken up, Oando’s share count grows by half, so a holder who does nothing ends up with a stake one third smaller, while those who prefer cash can sell their rights on the exchange.

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Oando’s shares trade in both Lagos and Johannesburg, which is why the offer carries two qualification dates and a price in rand. For wider context, see Oando’s nine-month profit and the Nigeria section.

Nigerian-register holders qualified at the close of business on 13 February 2026, while South African-register holders qualify at the close of business on Friday 4 December 2026. Trading in the rights on the NGX starts on Monday 7 December.

The acceptance list opens the same day and closes on Friday 15 January 2027. South African-register holders pay R0.632487 per rights share (about US$0.036, roughly the same as the naira price).

Holders on the Nigerian register already qualified in February, so the South African register is the only one with a cut-off still ahead. Each holder then decides during the acceptance window whether to subscribe, trade or renounce the rights.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a rights issue?

It offers new shares first to existing shareholders at a set price. Those who do not take part are diluted, meaning their stake shrinks.

Can shareholders sell their rights?

Yes, the rights are renounceable, so holders can subscribe, trade or renounce them. Those who do nothing keep their shares but own a smaller part of the company.

What happens to shareholders who do not take part?

They keep their shares but own a smaller slice of a larger company. They can sell their rights during the acceptance period instead.

Sources Oando Plc regulatory filing of 27 November 2026

Oando and Nigerian Exchange filings of February and April 2026

Oando 46th annual general meeting results of 11 August 2025

exchange rate data from RT, a market-data provider, 27 November 2026

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