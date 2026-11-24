The boycott turns an argument over who is to blame for campaign violence into a test of whether opposition parties will take part in official security talks.

The National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, pictured in February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Politics: Nigeria

Nigeria’s opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) stayed away from a security meeting called by the national police chief on Tuesday 24 November 2026, saying the police have failed to protect its members from political violence. The party said it would not lend legitimacy to what it called a failed security process.

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Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, the country’s top police officer, had called the meeting to discuss rising political violence before the 2027 general elections. The NDC says it no longer trusts the police to keep its members safe.

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Key Facts Who. The NDC, an opposition party, and Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, who called the meeting.

What. The party boycotted the Abuja meeting on political violence on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Why. The NDC says police failed to protect its members and cites attacks in five states.

Next. Police have ordered an investigation into Monday’s Delta attack, and a curfew covers Ughelli North.

As of. 24 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.

The boycott turns an argument over who is to blame for campaign violence into a test of whether opposition parties will take part in official security talks.

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The NDC said it could no longer take part in security engagements with a police force it accuses of allowing attacks on its members. It said members were killed in Delta State, a state in the oil-producing south, in the presence of police officers and other security personnel deployed to protect the campaign, an allegation that has not been independently established.

The party accuses the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party of President Bola Tinubu, of sponsoring “thugs” to attack opposition members. “Presently, the Nigeria Police [have] become an APC Police sustained by taxpayers’ money,” said its statement, signed by national publicity secretary Osa Director on Monday 23 November.

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The NDC cited incidents in Benue, Edo, Enugu and Delta states and in Calabar, in Cross River State, and said police and other agencies had not investigated them or brought those responsible to justice. It also alleged that people loyal to the APC government stopped its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, from entering Benue State.

The complaint is not new for Obi, who said on 8 September 2026 that “thugs” blocked him from visiting Yelwata, a Benue community hit by a mass killing. The NDC now presents the two episodes as part of one pattern, a reading the police and the APC have not accepted in anything we found.

Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. File photo (Tofibobo2, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The attack the NDC cites happened on Monday 23 November 2026 in Uduere, in Ughelli North Local Government Area (a district council), during a campaign visit by Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President now seeking a Senate seat. His campaign organisation said four people were killed, while the police have given a preliminary figure of six.

The council chairman of Ughelli North, Jaro Egbo, denied involvement and gave a different account, saying three of his supporters were killed. The two accounts had not been reconciled when the party’s statement was published.

The police have ordered an investigation into the Uduere attack, and police spokesperson Ani Iniedu, a chief superintendent, gave a preliminary toll of six dead on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The Delta State Government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

We found no published list of attendees and no outcome of the talks. The NDC also called on the international community to press Tinubu’s government to uphold democratic standards.

The APC had not answered the NDC’s allegations in anything we could find, so the claim that the ruling party sponsors the attackers remains the NDC’s own. The police account of the Delta attack does not address the allegation that officers stood by.

For readers abroad, the dispute matters because Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation, and the NDC says it will not rely on the police during the 2027 campaign. The next steps to watch are the Delta investigation and whether the NDC returns to security talks; neither has a date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the NDC?

The Nigeria Democratic Congress is an opposition party. It says Peter Obi is its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Why did the NDC skip the meeting?

It says the police have not protected its members or investigated attacks on them. It argues that attending would give a failed security process legitimacy.

Sources Nigeria Democratic Congress statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Osa Director, 23 November 2026; Nigeria Police Force statements on the Delta attack of 23 November; Delta State Government curfew

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