Traders price a Netanyahu exit by the end of the year at 83.5%, even though his talks with Eisenkot ended without a deal.

File photo: the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem.

ISRAEL · POLITICS · PREDICTION MARKETS

Traders on Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money on future events, now put the chance that Benjamin Netanyahu is out as Israel’s prime minister by 31 December at 83.5%. That is up 6.5 points in 24 hours and 41 points in a week, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday 29 November.

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The price rose in a week in which Netanyahu offered to let his rival Gadi Eisenkot, the former army chief who leads the centrist Yashar party and was asked to form the next government, serve first as prime minister. The two met for two hours in Tel Aviv on Sunday and ended without a deal, AFP, the French news agency, reported.

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For US readers the question is who governs Israel as Washington weighs its Iran policy. A price is a bet, not a result, and this row was thinly traded.

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Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 83.5% for Netanyahu out by 31 December 2026, up 41 points in a week (1:25 p.m. ET, 29 November).

Trigger No single trigger was reported; Netanyahu offered Eisenkot the first turn as prime minister on Saturday.

Volume About US$42,600 traded on this row in 24 hours, so it is thinly traded.

Deadline Eisenkot’s mandate (his task to form a government) ends Sunday 6 December.

Seats Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53 of 120 seats and Eisenkot’s 48; a majority needs 61.

Traders price a Netanyahu exit by the end of the year at 83.5%, even though his talks with Eisenkot ended without a deal.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s event “Netanyahu out by…?” asks whether he leaves office by a series of dates. Its rules say it resolves “Yes” if Netanyahu “announces that he will resign as Prime Minister of Israel, or otherwise steps down from/is removed from this position by December 31, 2026, 11:59 PM ET”.

An announcement alone is enough, even if the exit takes effect later. Traders price the live rows as follows at 1:25 p.m. ET on 29 November, according to Polymarket’s public data.

By 31 December 2026: 83.5%, up 6.5 points in 24 hours and 41 points in a week by Polymarket’s own measure; about US$42,600 traded in 24 hours.

83.5%, up 6.5 points in 24 hours and 41 points in a week by Polymarket’s own measure; about US$42,600 traded in 24 hours. By 31 March 2027: 88.5%; about US$7,700 traded in 24 hours.

88.5%; about US$7,700 traded in 24 hours. By 30 June 2027: 93.1%; about US$7,900 traded in 24 hours.

Across the whole event about US$58,300 changed hands in 24 hours and about US$125.9 million since it opened. The 31 December row, at about US$42,600, sits below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid, so it is thinly traded.

Our report on Thursday 26 November put the same row at 76.5% (12:26 p.m. ET), so it has gained 7 points since. Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), listed no contract on whether Netanyahu leaves office by a set date when we searched on Sunday; its related contracts ask who succeeds him, and who leaves office first, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez or Netanyahu.

These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

A price cannot say whether Eisenkot has the votes to take office, or whether a rotation deal that leaves Netanyahu as alternate prime minister would count as stepping down. That is a question for Polymarket’s resolvers, not for us.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the rise, and we do not claim one. The price was already 76.5% on Thursday, two days before Netanyahu’s offer, so the offer alone cannot explain it.

What did happen was a fast standoff. On Friday 27 November Eisenkot accused Netanyahu’s Likud party of stalling in a bid to force new elections, saying it had “refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table”, Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based news network, reported.

Late on Saturday Netanyahu said on X: “My responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term,” he wrote, Al Jazeera reported on 28 November. Eisenkot said he would test the offer.

“If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am ready to assess the seriousness of its intentions over the next 24 hours,” he said, Middle East Eye, a London-based news site, reported on 29 November. The two met on Sunday in Tel Aviv.

Their parties’ joint statement said the meeting “took place in a serious atmosphere, with both sides striving to overcome the profound differences separating them”, AFP reported on 29 November, and its headline said Eisenkot rejected Netanyahu’s rotation offer.AFP, citing Israeli media, said Eisenkot told Netanyahu he would not abandon members of his bloc, but invited him to join them later.

Yair Golan, who leads the left-wing Democrats party, rejected the offer on X: “Enough tricks and deceitful tactics; Netanyahu has lost,” he wrote, Al Jazeera reported.

In plain English Polymarket is a platform where people buy “Yes” or “No” shares on future events. A price of 83.5 cents means traders collectively give the event about an 83.5% chance. Knesset is Israel’s 120-seat parliament. A mandate is the president’s formal task to one politician to build a governing majority within a set time. Likud is Netanyahu’s party; Yashar is Eisenkot’s. A caretaker prime minister runs the state until a new government is approved. In a rotation deal, two leaders take turns as prime minister during one term.

How the Clock Runs

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog told Eisenkot to form a government by Sunday 6 December, with an option to extend by 14 days, Al Jazeera reported on 28 November. Eisenkot has pledged to announce a government by that date without the extension, which would otherwise run to Sunday 20 December, both before the market’s 31 December end date.

Israel’s 27 October election left neither side with the 61 seats a majority needs in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats and Eisenkot’s 48, while Arab-led parties won a record 19, Al Jazeera reported.

Eisenkot has ruled out a government with the Arab-led parties. Avigdor Lieberman, who leads the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party that agreed on Tuesday 24 November to sign a coalition pact with Yashar, has said he will not support any government that includes Arab-led parties, Al Jazeera reported.

Winning over two ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, would give Eisenkot exactly 61 seats, Al Jazeera reported. That path is contested inside his own bloc, and the Democrats, with eight seats, suspended talks with him this week over the prospect of Likud staying in government.

What It Means for US Readers

Netanyahu framed his offer around what he called an “existential danger”, and in mid-November he said a unity government could “eliminate the Iranian threat once and for all”, Al Jazeera reported. Who leads Israel therefore bears on Washington’s Iran policy, which US investors and voters follow closely.

Traders on Polymarket separately price an effective US–Iran ceasefire (a two-week pause) by 31 December at 93.5% (read 1:31 p.m. ET, 29 November), a line we cover in our Iran report. A price of 83.5% for Netanyahu’s exit does not mean a new government is close; it shows what traders pay today.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

None of the reports we read ties Israel’s coalition talks to Latin America or Africa, and we do not claim a link. Readers there can follow the Iran ceasefire market, which we cover separately, as the closer gauge of Middle East risk.

What Is Not Known

We do not know why the price rose, and no outlet has said. We also do not know whether Likud and Yashar will meet again: Al Jazeera’s explainer said the parties announced a follow-up meeting, while AFP said their statement mentioned none.

We do not know whether Polymarket would count a rotation deal, in which Netanyahu serves as alternate prime minister, as stepping down. The next checkpoint is Sunday 6 December, when Eisenkot’s deadline falls.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does 83.5% mean here?

Polymarket traders price Netanyahu leaving office by 31 December 2026 at 83.5%, meaning a “Yes” share costs about 83.5 cents. It is a bet, not a forecast, and about US$42,600 traded on the row in 24 hours.

Why did the odds rise?

No single trigger was reported. Netanyahu offered Eisenkot the first turn as prime minister on Saturday 28 November, but the price was already 76.5% on Thursday 26 November.

What settles the market?

It resolves “Yes” if Netanyahu announces he will resign, steps down or is removed by 31 December 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET, under Polymarket’s rules. An announcement alone suffices.

When must Eisenkot form a government?

By Sunday 6 December, with a possible 14-day extension to Sunday 20 December, according to Al Jazeera. Eisenkot says he will not use the extension.

Does Kalshi offer this market?

Kalshi, regulated in the US by the CFTC, listed no contract on whether Netanyahu leaves office by a set date when we searched at 1:25 p.m. ET on 29 November. Its related contracts ask who succeeds him and who leaves office first, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez or Netanyahu.

Related coverage: Netanyahu exit odds climb to 76.5% (26 November); Netanyahu exit odds reach 60.5% (25 November). All prediction-market reports.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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