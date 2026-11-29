Prediction Markets: Iran

Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange for real-money bets, now price a 14-day pause in US air strikes on Iran at 94.5% by 31 December, up 5 points in 24 hours and 18 points in a week (as of 07:31 ET, Sunday 29 November 2026). The rise came on a day when Al Jazeera, the Doha-based news network, reported an Iranian army claim, unconfirmed by the US, of a US drone strike on a fishing boat.

For US readers the market is a live gauge of whether the Iran war stays quiet, which matters for tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway at the mouth of the Gulf, and for US forces in the region. No single trigger was reported for the latest move.

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Key Facts Prediction markets. Polymarket: US strike pause by 31 December at 94.5%, +18 points in 7 days (29 November, 07:31 ET).

Question. A 14-day stretch with no US strike on Iran, not a peace deal.

Trigger. No single trigger was reported for the latest rise.

Last confirmed strike. US hit Qeshm Island, Iran, on 17 November; no later one confirmed.

Volume. US$3.4 million traded in total, about US$92,000 in 24 hours.

Traders price a two-week lull in US strikes on Iran at 94.5% by year-end, yet the contract tracks strikes alone, while talks, shipping risks and Iranian claims stay unsettled.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket lists the question “US x Iran Effective Ceasefire begins by…? (2 week pause)”. We read its prices at 07:31 ET on 29 November 2026.

Kalshi, which is regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), lists no matching market that we found. Two of its date contracts, plus the market as a whole, show the following.

31 December contract: 94.5% (+5 points in 24 hours, +18 points in 7 days), about US$35,800 traded in 24 hours.

30 November contract: 82.5% (+3 points in 24 hours, +28 points in 7 days), about US$24,400 traded in 24 hours.

Whole market: about US$3.4 million traded in total and about US$91,600 in the last 24 hours.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

A price is a bet, not a forecast, and this one tracks a single thing. Polymarket’s rules say the market resolves “Yes” if “a continuous 14-day period during which the United States does not take a qualifying military action against Iran is completed”, with the first day falling before the stated date.

A qualifying action is a US air strike or surface-to-surface missile strike that directly impacts Iran. Ground incursions, cyber operations, naval gunfire and munitions intercepted before impact do not count.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the latest rise. Polymarket shows the 31 December contract up 18 points over seven days and 5 points over 24 hours.

The Strait of Hormuz region at night, seen from orbit. (File photo) Photo: NASA/Tim Kopra, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The last US strike we could confirm came on 17 November, when a US military official told CBS News, a US broadcaster, that the US hit a missile site of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s elite armed force, on Qeshm Island, an Iranian island in the strait, “in self-defense”. CBS reported that the strike followed an Iranian attack on a US radar site in Bahrain, which US Central Command (CENTCOM), the US military command for the Middle East, said was intercepted.

On 21 November, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Hormuz stays closed until Washington accepts Tehran’s demands. “There is no solution to the current situation unless the US acknowledges its mistakes and fulfills its previous commitments,” he said, according to Press TV, Iran’s state broadcaster. Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, told CNN on 28 November that “messages are being exchanged through Qatar and Pakistan”, the Iranian daily Tehran Times reported, adding that the pace of indirect contacts had slowed.

The Pakistani newspaper Pakistan Today quoted the same interview on 29 November: “We are ready to negotiate, but if there was an aggression, we’ll have a straight response.”

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-1.57% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.44%, with breadth negative — 1 of 17 names higher. LINK led, while ATOM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 29 Nov 2026 Idle Brazil Wind Power May Feed Data Centres Read →

What It Means for US Readers

The market prices quiet, not a deal. Even at 94.5%, it says nothing about whether Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Araghchi said on 21 November stays closed until his conditions are met.

For US investors and travellers, the watch points are shipping and oil headlines from the Gulf, because a fortnight without US strikes does not by itself end the closure. Al Jazeera reported on 29 November that Iran’s navy said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine.

Al Jazeera also reported that Iran’s army claimed a US drone struck a fishing boat with three people on board off the coast of Sirik, a town on Iran’s southern coast. We found no US confirmation, and whether such an incident would count under Polymarket’s rules, which require a strike that directly impacts Iran, is a question for the platform.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Oil and fuel importers in both regions are exposed to any lasting disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for the world’s oil trade. We found no sourced price or volume figure linking today’s odds to Latin American or African fuel costs, so we make no estimate.

What Is Not Known

Whether the US has struck Iran since 17 November is not confirmed in the reports we could read, and the US Central Command website was not accessible to us. It is also unknown how Polymarket would treat the fishing-boat claim, or whether the talks through Qatar and Pakistan have produced a draft.

The market has US$3.4 million traded in total, but only about US$35,800 in 24 hours on the main contract. Prices on such a contract can move on a few large trades.

Earlier Rio Times coverage of this market:

Iran strike-pause odds at 83.5% and Hormuz deal odds at 14.5%. More markets are on our prediction markets hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the 94.5% mean?

Traders on Polymarket price a 14-day pause in US air and missile strikes on Iran, starting by 31 December, at 94.5% as of 07:31 ET on 29 November 2026. It is the price of a bet, not an official forecast.

Is this market about a peace deal?

No. The contract only asks whether 14 days pass without a qualifying US strike on Iran. It does not require a signed agreement or the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

What caused the rise?

No single trigger was reported. Polymarket shows the 31 December price up 18 points over seven days.

When was the last confirmed US strike?

CBS News reported a US strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island on 17 November. We found no later strike confirmed by a US source, though Iran’s army claimed a drone hit a fishing boat, Al Jazeera reported on 29 November.