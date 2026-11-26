Polymarket traders see a Netanyahu exit this year as more likely than not, while Israel’s opposition signs its second coalition deal.

File photo: the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem.

ISRAEL · POLITICS · PREDICTION MARKETS

Traders on Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money on future events, now put the chance that Benjamin Netanyahu is out as Israel’s prime minister by 31 December at 76.5%. That is up 18 points in 24 hours and 33 points in a week (12:26 p.m. ET, Thursday 26 November).

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Our report yesterday had the same price at 60.5%, so it has gained another 16 points since. On Thursday, Gadi Eisenkot, the former army chief asked to form the next government, and Yair Golan, who leads the left-wing Democrats party, agreed to sign a coalition deal.

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For US readers the question is who governs Israel as Washington weighs aid and Middle East policy. Traders are pricing a change at the top, though a price is a bet and not a result.

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Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 76.5% for Netanyahu out by 31 December 2026, up 18 points in 24 hours (12:26 p.m. ET, 26 November).

Trigger No outlet linked the jump to one event; Eisenkot and Golan agreed a coalition deal on Thursday.

Volume About US$60,000 traded on the event in 24 hours; US$125.8 million in total.

Seats Eisenkot’s bloc holds 48 of 120 seats in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset; a majority needs 61.

Deadline Eisenkot’s mandate (his task to form a government) runs to Sunday 6 December, extendable by 14 days.

Polymarket traders see a Netanyahu exit this year as more likely than not, while Israel’s opposition signs its second coalition deal.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s event “Netanyahu out by…?” asks whether he leaves office by a series of dates. Its rules say a “Yes” follows if he “ceases to be Prime Minister of Israel for any period of time” by the end date, and that an announced resignation or removal “will immediately resolve this market to ‘Yes’”.

An announcement alone is therefore enough, even if the exit takes effect later. Traders price the live date rows as follows at 12:26 p.m. ET on 26 November.

By 31 December 2026: 76.5%, up 18 points in 24 hours and 33 points in a week by Polymarket’s own measure; about US$44,000 traded in 24 hours.

76.5%, up 18 points in 24 hours and 33 points in a week by Polymarket’s own measure; about US$44,000 traded in 24 hours. By 31 March 2027: about 86%; about US$10,700 traded in 24 hours.

about 86%; about US$10,700 traded in 24 hours. By 30 June 2027: about 88.5%; about US$5,000 traded in 24 hours.

Across the whole event about US$60,000 changed hands in 24 hours and about US$125.8 million since it opened. That clears the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid, but most of it sits in the 31 December row, so the two later rows are thinly traded.

Yesterday’s report put the 31 December row at 60.5% at 3:25 p.m. ET, and the low of last week was 35.5% on the night of Sunday 22 November. Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), listed no contract on the timing of Netanyahu’s exit when we searched at 12:26 p.m. ET.

These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

A price cannot say whether Eisenkot has the votes to be sworn in, only what traders pay today. It also cannot tell us whether a caretaker prime minister counts as “out” before a successor takes office.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the jump, and we do not claim one. None of the Thursday reports below mentions the market, so we cannot show that they moved the price.

What happened is a second coalition deal. Eisenkot, who chairs the Yashar party, and Golan, who chairs the Democrats, announced agreement on the terms of a coalition deal on Thursday, Ynet, the news site of the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, reported.

The Democrats would hold four ministries, including an expanded Internal Security Ministry, Labor and Welfare, Communications, and Culture and Sports, Ynet reported. The party gave up its demand for the Justice Ministry.

“We promised the public that we would replace Netanyahu and defend democracy. And that is what we will do,” Golan said in Ynet’s report.

The Anadolu news agency, citing a joint statement it obtained, said the two parties “agreed to sign a coalition agreement” and did not disclose the terms. It follows an earlier agreement with Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the nationalist Yisrael Beytenu party. i24NEWS, an Israeli news channel, reported that the Democrats had earlier suspended talks with Yashar over its unity talks with Netanyahu’s Likud party.

“The government of change is taking shape. Netanyahu will try to thwart its formation at any cost,” Liberman wrote in a statement quoted by Ynet.

He added that a Netanyahu offer of a rotation, in which Netanyahu would serve second, “is merely a trick”.

In plain English Polymarket is a platform where people buy “Yes” or “No” shares on future events. A price of 76.5 cents means traders collectively give the event about a 76.5% chance. Knesset is Israel’s 120-seat parliament. A mandate is the president’s formal task to one politician to build a governing majority within a set time. Likud is Netanyahu’s party; Yashar is Eisenkot’s. A caretaker prime minister runs the state until a new government is approved. A minority government takes office with fewer than 61 votes in favour, relying on others to abstain or stay out of its way.

How the Clock Runs

President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the mandate on 8 November, with 28 days to form a government and a possible extension of 14 days, the Jerusalem Post, an Israeli daily, reported. Anadolu put the deadline at 6 December, which is a Sunday; an extension would run to Sunday 20 December, both before the market’s 31 December end date.

Eisenkot’s bloc of Yashar, Yisrael Beytenu, the Together party led by Naftali Bennett, and the Democrats holds 48 of the 120 seats, Anadolu reported. It would reach 61 with United Torah Judaism and Shas, two ultra-Orthodox parties, and Arab parties with 19 seats have said they have said they could support an Eisenkot-led government in parliament.

Together has not yet signed, and Eisenkot hopes to sign with it by Saturday night 28 November, Ynet reported. Ynet also quoted United Torah Judaism as saying it is “not currently discussing the allocation of ministries or positions”.

Mansour Abbas, who chairs the Arab party Ra’am, said on Thursday that the path to a government was becoming clearer, Ynet reported. Netanyahu’s own bloc won 53 seats, the Jerusalem Post’s live blog reported on 24 November, so the arithmetic still depends on parties that have not yet signed.

What It Means for US Readers

Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign aid since World War II, and a ten-year agreement signed in 2016 covers US$38 billion in military aid for fiscal years 2019 to 2028. Who sits in its next government, and whether Netanyahu leads it, therefore matters in Washington as well as Jerusalem.

A market price at 76.5% does not mean a new government is close. It does show traders now expect the standoff to end with a change at the top before the year closes.

What Is Not Known

We do not know why the price rose a further 16 points since yesterday afternoon, and no outlet has said. We also do not know whether the Together party and the ultra-Orthodox parties will sign, whether Arab parties will vote for a government, or how the market would treat a caretaker prime minister.

The text of the Eisenkot–Golan agreement has not been published, and the Anadolu report said its terms were not disclosed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does 76.5% mean here?

Polymarket traders price Netanyahu leaving office by 31 December 2026 at 76.5%, meaning a “Yes” share costs about 76.5 cents. It is a bet, not a forecast, and the price was 35.5% on Sunday night, 22 November.

Why did the odds rise?

No single trigger was reported. On Thursday Eisenkot and Golan agreed to sign a coalition deal, but no outlet linked that to the price.

What settles the market?

It resolves “Yes” if Netanyahu ceases to be prime minister for any period by the end date. An announced resignation or removal also counts at once.

When must Eisenkot form a government?

By Sunday 6 December, or 20 December if President Herzog grants the 14-day extension, according to Anadolu and the Jerusalem Post.

How much is traded?

About US$60,000 changed hands on the whole event in the last 24 hours and about US$125.8 million in total. The 31 December row carries most of it.

Related coverage: Netanyahu exit odds reach 60.5% (25 November); Netanyahu year-end exit odds jump to 50.5% (24 November). All prediction-market reports.

Sources: Ynet, 26 November 2026; Anadolu Agency via A News, 26 November 2026; i24NEWS, November 2026; Jerusalem Post live blog, 24 November 2026; Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 26 November 2026, 12:26 p.m. ET).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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