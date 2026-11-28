Attijariwafa’s lending is growing faster than its income, and a sharp fall in loan losses did most of the work in lifting profit.

Morocco’s biggest bank earned more as it lent more and set aside far less for bad loans. Attijariwafa bank said group net profit rose 10.3% to 9.1 billion dirhams (about US$909 million) in the nine months to 30 September 2026.

The rise comes as the kingdom pours money into roads, rail, ports and stadiums ahead of the 2030 men’s World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal. For US readers who follow African banks, it is an early read on how much of that building boom is reaching bank loan books.

Key Facts The bank Attijariwafa bank, Morocco’s largest lender, is listed on the Casablanca stock exchange.

The result Group net profit rose 10.3% to 9.1 billion dirhams (about US$909 million) in nine months.

The driver Loans grew 12.6% in a year, and the cost of bad loans fell 38.2%.

The catch Its margin on lending narrowed, and fee and market income grew slowly or fell.

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MOROCCO · BANKING

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Attijariwafa’s lending is growing faster than its income, and a sharp fall in loan losses did most of the work in lifting profit.

The bank’s board met on 17 November 2026 and closed the accounts for the period. The third-quarter figures are unaudited, and conversions here use 10.04 dirhams per US dollar (RT, a market-data provider, 27 November).

Net profit including minority shareholders rose 11.7% to 10.67 billion dirhams (about US$1.06 billion), the bank said in its results notice. Total assets reached 845 billion dirhams (about US$84 billion), and shareholders’ equity reached 85.3 billion dirhams (about US$8.5 billion), up 9.7%.

Deposits grew 12.0% and loans grew 12.6% over twelve months, according to the same notice. That is faster than the 10.1% annual growth of credit to Morocco’s non-financial sector in July, according to Bank Al-Maghrib, the central bank.

Attijari Global Research (AGR), a Casablanca equity research house, put net customer loans at 480 billion dirhams (about US$48 billion) in a note dated 25 November. That is 54 billion dirhams (about US$5.4 billion) more than a year earlier.

AGR said the growth comes from the kingdom’s large projects “entering the execution and disbursement phase”, in our translation from French. In plain terms, contractors and public bodies are now drawing down loans agreed earlier.

Lending has a price, though. AGR said the bank’s net interest margin, the gap between what it earns on loans and pays on deposits, slipped 19 basis points (0.19 percentage points) to 4.73%, but bigger volumes still lifted interest income 8.2% to almost 17 billion dirhams (about US$1.7 billion).

Net banking income, the bank’s total revenue, rose 3.7% to 27.3 billion dirhams (about US$2.7 billion), according to AGR. Fees grew 3% to 5.42 billion dirhams (about US$540 million), while market and insurance income fell 8.8% to 4.9 billion dirhams (about US$489 million).

AGR called the fall in market income a return to normal after an exceptional 2025. AGR said costs rose 5.9% to 10.13 billion dirhams (about US$1 billion) on digital investment, which lifted the cost-to-income ratio, the share of revenue spent on running costs, by 0.8 points to 37.1%.

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The surprise was the cost of risk, the money set aside for loans that may not be repaid. It fell 38.2% to 1.64 billion dirhams (about US$163 million), or 43 basis points of loans against 78 a year earlier, and AGR had expected 68 for the full year.

That drop explains most of the profit rise, and it carries a risk of its own. If provisions return to normal levels, profit growth would slow unless lending income grows faster.

AGR says the bank has already earned 82% of the 11.16 billion dirhams (about US$1.1 billion) of net profit it expects for 2026. The bank has not published a forecast of its own, and audited full-year accounts will come after the year ends.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Attijariwafa bank earn in nine months?

Group net profit was 9.1 billion dirhams (about US$909 million), up 10.3%. Including minority holders, net profit was 10.67 billion dirhams.

Why did the profit rise?

Bigger loan volumes and a sharp fall in the money set aside for bad loans did most of the work. Its margin on lending and its market income were weaker.

Can foreign investors buy the shares?

The shares trade on the Casablanca exchange in dirhams, so US investors usually reach them through brokers with access to Morocco. This article is not investment advice.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error