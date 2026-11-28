Morocco’s cabinet approved draft decrees that would let the finance minister borrow, issue bonds and repay expensive foreign loans early in 2027, tied to next year’s budget.

Economy: Morocco

Morocco’s government on Thursday 26 November 2026 adopted three draft decrees that would hand Finance Minister Fouzi Lekjaa the power to set the terms of state borrowing at home, sign foreign loans and bond issues, and repay costly foreign debt early during 2027. Head of Government Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, the country’s chief executive, is passing to him authority that the annual finance law gives her.

For lenders and bondholders in the United States, the texts would name the finance minister as the official who can sign foreign loans and bond issues, buy back Treasury bills (short-term state debt) and hedge currency risk (lock in exchange rates) in 2027. They would run from 1 January to 31 December 2027 and rest on articles 39, 40 and 41 of the draft 2027 finance bill, number 60.26, Morocco’s 2027 budget law in draft.

Key Facts Who. Finance Minister Fouzi Lekjaa would receive borrowing powers of Head of Government Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri.

What. Three decrees cover domestic borrowing, foreign loans and bonds, and early repayment of costly foreign debt.

Where. Morocco; decrees 2.26.835, 2.26.836 and 2.26.837, valid for the calendar year 2027.

When. Adopted by the government council on Thursday 26 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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Morocco’s cabinet approved draft decrees that would let the finance minister borrow, issue bonds and repay expensive foreign loans early in 2027, tied to next year’s budget.

The step follows the pattern of 2026. On Thursday 5 November 2026 the same weekly government council, which is Morocco’s cabinet meeting, adopted three similar draft decrees, numbered 2.26.806 to 2.26.808, that would give Lekjaa the same powers from their publication in the Official Bulletin, Morocco’s government gazette, until 31 December 2026 under the 2026 finance law.

El Mansouri’s government was appointed on Friday 16 October 2026, when Lekjaa moved from the post of minister delegate for the budget to the finance ministry. Decree 2.26.836 would name the minister as the official who signs foreign loan contracts for the state.

The Moroccan Parliament building in Rabat. (File photo, Fernando Pascullo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

At the government briefing after the council on 26 November, decree 2.26.835 was described as letting the minister borrow at home and use other financial tools, and buy back, exchange and place Treasury bills in repurchase agreements (short-term loans secured by the bills). Decree 2.26.836 was described as letting him sign loan, cooperation and guarantee agreements with international bodies and foreign governments, and issue debt on international markets.

Decree 2.26.837 was described as allowing early repayment of loans taken at rates above current market rates, together with swaps on currencies and interest rates, which are contracts that lock in exchange or interest rates. On 5 November government spokesman Samir Belfkih said the aim is to improve borrowing conditions, contain the cost of debt service and reduce exposure to interest-rate and currency swings.

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The finance ministry’s study directorate said the Treasury raised 86.8 billion dirhams (about US$8.65 billion at 10.03 dirhams to the dollar) by selling Treasury securities at home in the first nine months of 2026, including swaps of old bonds for new ones, 24.8% less than a year earlier. Long-maturity Treasury securities made up only 3.1% of it, against 33.9% a year earlier.

The draft 2027 finance bill sets aside 115.32 billion dirhams (about US$11.5 billion) for interest and medium- and long-term principal on public debt in 2027. Of that, 18.30 billion dirhams goes to foreign principal and 13.69 billion to foreign interest and fees.

The 2027 finance bill is still a draft, and the three decrees rely on it. The government has not said how much foreign debt it plans to repay early, or when the decrees will appear in the Official Bulletin.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the decrees let the finance minister do?

They let him set the terms of domestic bond sales, sign foreign loans and issue debt abroad, and repay costly loans early. They are valid for the calendar year 2027.

Is this new?

No. A similar set of decrees covers 2026, adopted on 5 November, and the 2027 set follows that pattern.

Sources Government council briefing by spokesman Samir Belfkih, 5 and 26 November 2026; draft decrees 2.26.806 to 2.26.808 and 2.26.835 to 2.26.837; draft finance bill 60.26 for 2027 and finance law 50.25 for 2026, Ministry of Economy and Finance; DEPF (finance ministry studies directorate) data for end-September 2026; RT, USD/MAD close of 27 November 2026 (10.03).

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