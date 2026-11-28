A court cleared Morocco’s Hassan Derham of embezzlement but sentenced him to two years in prison on other public-funds counts, in a case that grew out of an audit of his former town hall.

Politics: Morocco

A Moroccan court on Friday 27 November 2026 sentenced Hassan Derham, a sitting member of parliament, to two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 dirhams (about US$3,000 at 10.03 dirhams to the dollar). The case concerns the finances of El Marsa, a municipality near Laâyoune, the main city of Morocco’s far south, that he once led.

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The judges cleared Derham of embezzling public funds but found him guilty on the remaining counts, after reclassifying some of the facts. He sits for the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), a Moroccan political party, and sits in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

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Key Facts Who. Hassan Derham, Moroccan member of parliament for the PPS and former head of El Marsa municipality.

What. Two years in prison and a 30,000-dirham fine; cleared of embezzling public funds.

Where. A first-instance criminal chamber at a Moroccan court of appeal; the case concerns El Marsa.

When. Friday 27 November 2026; the ruling is first-instance and can be appealed.

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

A court cleared Morocco’s Hassan Derham of embezzlement but sentenced him to two years in prison on other public-funds counts, in a case that grew out of an audit of his former town hall.

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The case goes back to El Marsa, a municipality in the Laâyoune area, which Derham once led as council president. On 7 February 2022 Mohamed El Ghalloussi, president of the Moroccan Association for the Protection of Public Property, a civic watchdog, wrote on Facebook that an investigating judge at the Court of Appeal in Marrakech, which handles financial crimes for the region, had decided to prosecute Derham and 11 other people for embezzlement of public funds and forgery.

In the same post, translated from French, El Ghalloussi described suspected manipulation of purchase orders and invoices and said that “an amount of 1.5 million dirhams [about US$150,000] was spent without any supporting document”. The accusations drew on a report by the regional court of accounts in Laâyoune, the state auditor for the area, which had flagged irregularities in El Marsa’s management years earlier.

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The post said the judge dropped the case against five others, and that two company managers in the case were on the run. Those named for prosecution included council vice-presidents, the director of services and heads of the finance, technical and procurement departments.

Fishing boats in the port of Laâyoune, the city near El Marsa. (File photo, YoTuT, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Judges of the first-instance criminal chamber acquitted Derham of embezzling public funds on Friday 27 November 2026. They found him guilty on the remaining counts after reclassifying some of the facts.

The text of the judgment is not public, and reports differ on the exact offence, most citing forgery and use of forged documents. The ruling came from a first-instance criminal chamber attached to the Court of Appeal in Marrakech.

Other defendants also received prison terms and fines of up to 50,000 dirhams (about US$5,000). The convicted defendants must jointly pay El Marsa 2 million dirhams (about US$200,000) in damages.

El Marsa’s municipality joined the case as a civil party, which means it sought compensation, and the court accepted its claim. The sum awarded is the 2 million dirhams above.

For five other defendants the judges lowered the charge from a crime to a lesser offence. They then ruled that the time limit for prosecution had run out, so those five were not punished.

The ruling can be appealed, and the convicted were told they may appeal within the legal deadline. The sentence is therefore not final.

Another case involved a PPS politician. In December 2021 a financial-crimes chamber in Casablanca sentenced Abdessamed Khannani, a PPS deputy and the mayor of Boujniba, to three years in prison and a fine of 40,000 dirhams (about US$4,000) for squandering public funds.

Transparency International, a Berlin-based anti-corruption group that rates countries from 0 (most corrupt) to 100 (cleanest), gave Morocco 39 points in its Corruption Perceptions Index published in February 2026, two points more than a year earlier, and ranked it 91st of 182 countries. A score below 50 places Morocco in the lower half of the scale.

Derham, a sitting PPS member, stood in Laâyoune in the legislative election of 23 September 2026, having earlier left the Socialist Union of Popular Forces, another Moroccan party. If the appeal chamber takes up the case, it will decide whether the convictions stand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Hassan Derham still appeal?

Yes. It is a first-instance ruling, and the convicted were told they can appeal within the legal deadline.

Was he convicted of stealing public money?

No. The court acquitted him of embezzling public funds and convicted him on other counts, after reclassifying some of the facts.

Sources Reports of the verdict of the criminal chamber of first instance, 27 November 2026 (the judgment text is not public); statement of the Moroccan Association for the Protection of Public Property, 7 February 2022; Transparency International, Corruption Perceptions Index 2025, Morocco; RT, USD/MAD close of 27 November 2026 (10.03).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error