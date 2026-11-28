Togo: Catholic Church

Father Éric Ebelaki, a Catholic priest who vanished in Kara, a city in northern Togo, was found safe, the local diocese announced on Saturday 28 November 2026. The gendarmerie, Togo’s military police, says its officers located him on Friday near the Ghana border.

Church groups and travellers with ties to Togo will want to know that he is safe, and that nobody has yet explained his absence. The local bishop had called it a grave hour, and opposition groups had held the authorities responsible for his safety.

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Key Facts Who. Father Éric Ebelaki, assistant priest of Bon Pasteur parish in Kara, ordained in December 2022.

What. Missing from 24 or 25 November; the gendarmerie, Togo’s military police, says he was found safe.

Where. Kara, northern Togo; found near the border with Ghana, the gendarmerie says.

As of 28 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

Father Ebelaki is safe, the gendarmerie says. The authorities have not explained why he was away for days or how he reached the Ghana border.

Rooftops and palm trees in Lomé, the capital of Togo. File photo, Rio Times library.

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Ebelaki, assistant priest of Bon Pasteur (Good Shepherd) parish in the Kara-Tchaloudè district, was ordained on 17 December 2022 by Bishop Jacques Danka Longa, who also leads Togo’s Catholic bishops’ conference, reports Koaci, a news site covering Africa. Afriquinfos, a French-language news site, adds that he is known for sermons about the hardship of Kara’s residents.

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Bishop Longa said in a video shared by the bishops’ conference on Thursday 26 November that the authorities had been alerted and that “we hope for a happy and good outcome for us all” (translated from French). He added that “for me, it is a grave hour”, Africa Radio, a French-language African news outlet, reported.

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Jihadist attacks have hit Togo’s far north since late 2021, Africa Radio noted. No source links them to this case, and none reports a foreign national involved.

He was last seen on the evening of Tuesday 24 November, according to a search poster cited by Koaci, and the alert was raised the next morning. Africa Radio dates it to Wednesday 25 November, so sources differ by a day.

On Friday the bishops’ conference issued a communiqué signed in Lomé, the capital, by its vice-president, Archbishop Isaac Jogues Gaglo. It said the Church was “deeply saddened and concerned” and gave no details, while the authorities had not yet spoken publicly, 24heureinfo, a Togolese news site, reported.

Nathaniel Olympio, spokesman of the opposition front “Touche pas à ma Constitution” (“Hands Off My Constitution”), asked the authorities to search for the priest, Africa Radio reported. The “Manifeste Génération Togo”, a coalition of opposition parties and groups, said they hold the authorities responsible for his physical and moral integrity, 24heureinfo reported.

Lieutenant-Colonel Kokou Kabiya, commander of the gendarmerie group in Kara, said the Djarkpanga company of the gendarmerie began gathering information on Thursday to locate the priest, Icilome, a Togolese news site, reported. “On 27 November they found him at the border with Ghana as he was about to cross,” he said, adding that the priest “is being brought back to Kara safe and sound”.

Bishop Longa announced “The priest has been found” at the start of an ordination Mass at Sainte-Anne in Tchitchao on Saturday, Icilome, 24heureinfo and Beninwebtv, a Beninese news site, reported. The Mass closed the centenary of the first Catholic missionaries in the Kara region, and the diocese said he had been found and escorted by a gendarmerie unit, Afriquinfos added.

On national television the priest thanked the diocese, the bishop, his parish priest, who raised the alarm in time, and the security forces, 24heureinfo reported. He said he felt safe in their hands, the outlet wrote, and adds, without confirmation, that he left again under heavy escort.

The gendarmerie investigation continues and must establish the circumstances and whether third parties were involved, Beninwebtv reported. Officials have not said what lay behind his absence, how he reached the border or whether anyone else took part, Icilome and 24heureinfo wrote.

Afriquinfos wrote that, according to relatives, criminals had already targeted him between May and June 2026 and unidentified people had set his room on fire. We found no police confirmation of that claim.

For now the accounts agree on one point: the priest is safe, as the gendarmerie and the priest himself have said. No named source has given a date for any further statement on how his days away unfolded.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Father Éric Ebelaki safe?

The gendarmerie says he is safe, and 24heureinfo reports that he said so himself on national television. The diocese has confirmed that he was found.

Why did he disappear?

No official has explained it. The gendarmerie investigation is meant to establish the circumstances and whether anyone else was involved.