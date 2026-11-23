Millicom says it has a proven playbook for Entel Peru and has not said what that means for jobs there.

The Gran Teatro Nacional (left) and the Museo de la Nación in San Borja, Lima. Photo: Aucahuasi, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Peru · Brief

Millicom, the Luxembourg-based owner of the Tigo mobile and broadband brand, agreed on Friday 13 November 2026 to buy Entel Peru, the Peruvian arm of the Chilean telecom group Entel, for US$1,714 million including lease liabilities (long-term rental commitments), and says it has “a proven playbook”. In Uruguay and Ecuador, Gestión, a Peruvian business daily, quotes Millicom’s chief executive describing a 30% staff cut in the first month.

Millicom has not said whether it will cut jobs or costs in Peru, or which approvals beyond the shareholder vote Millicom needs. Entel’s shareholders vote on Monday 30 November, according to Gestión.

Key Facts Who. Millicom (Tigo), a telecom group listed on Nasdaq, is buying Entel Peru from Chile’s Entel.

What. Price is 5.0 times estimated 2026 EBITDA (core operating earnings), before savings and integration costs.

When. Entel shareholders vote Monday 30 November 2026; closing expected in early December.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

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Millicom says it has a proven playbook for Entel Peru and has not said what that means for jobs there.

Millicom’s press release of 13 November, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K, puts the price at 5.0 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. Payment comes in three parts: 65% at closing, 10% twelve months later and 25% eighteen months later.

Millicom expects year-end 2026 leverage, its debt burden against earnings, of “around 2.5x, including the acquisition”. Financing is expected to come from “a combination of local financing and cash on hand”, with no split given.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Marcelo Benítez, Millicom’s chief executive, said in the release: “We have a proven playbook built around our Double-E strategy.” The release defines it as “delivering the best customer Experience with the greatest Efficiency”, but gives no savings figure and no job numbers.

The release also says Millicom “sees significant opportunities to improve efficiency, optimize working capital and strengthen cash generation, while preserving service quality and customer experience”. Peru would be its 13th market.

File photo. The Municipal Palace, city hall of Lima, on the Plaza Mayor. Photo: Ovruni / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Gestión reported on 23 November that Benítez has described the playbook to analysts. In Uruguay and Ecuador, Gestión quotes him as saying, Millicom named a new general manager, finance chief and technology chief on day one.

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It then redesigned the executive team in week one and applied the playbook in month one, which Gestión quotes him as saying included a 30% cut in staff. Benítez says margins there rose from about 30% to above 40%, Gestión reports.

Gestión also reports that Millicom bought businesses in Uruguay and Ecuador and a 49% stake in the Chile business of Spain’s Telefónica in recent years. Entel’s side of the sale, including its chief executive’s reasons, is in our earlier report, with more in our Peru news and Chile news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Millicom cut jobs at Entel Peru?

Millicom has not said. Its release speaks of efficiency and working capital, while Gestión’s account of earlier deals describes staff cuts.

Is the Entel Peru sale final?

Not yet. It needs a vote by Entel’s shareholders and a closing that Millicom expects soon, and the company has not named any further approvals.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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