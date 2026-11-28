Mexico and the United States have looked at doing more on their border, but no figures, places or dates have been published.

The steel border wall at Tijuana meets the Pacific Ocean on the Mexico-US border. File photo; it does not show the conference or any Chinese operation. Photo: Tomascastelazo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mexico Security

Mexico’s defence and navy secretaries spent three days in Arizona in November with the head of US Northern Command, the US military command for North America, and the sides reviewed a possible increase in so-called mirror operations along their shared border. Mexico’s Defence Ministry, known as Defensa, announced the talks on Friday 27 November 2026, after meetings held from Monday 16 to Wednesday 18 November at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, a US Air Force base in Tucson.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. They reviewed a possible increase in mirror operations, each country acting on its own side.

Where. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona, from Monday 16 to Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Next. The reports reviewed give no date for a follow-up meeting.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:30 GMT

Mexico and the United States have looked at doing more on their border, but no figures, places or dates have been published.

Mirror operations, also called concurrent operations, are coordinated actions that each country carries out on its own side of the border. Defensa’s statement said the aim is to address common problems.

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Defence Secretary General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo and Navy Secretary Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles met General Gregory M. Guillot, who commands both US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and NORAD (the North American Aerospace Defense Command). Defensa said they reviewed the 2027 Annual Plan of Activities, the two militaries’ joint work programme for next year, which includes training exchanges under the Bilateral Military Cooperation Round Table, their joint working forum.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The wording matters, because the statement describes a review and not a decision. Defensa said the officials examined increasing the concurrent, or mirror, operations on the border to address common problems.

The Arizona visit was itself one of the agreements reached at a working meeting at the Port of Veracruz, from Sunday 19 to Wednesday 22 July 2026, Defensa said. The Arizona agenda also covered maritime security, humanitarian assistance and joint disaster response.

Defensa said such meetings strengthen the relationship between the two countries “under the principles of reciprocity, shared and differentiated responsibility, mutual trust and respect for sovereign decisions and territories”. The ministry published the statement on Friday 27 November 2026, and the quotation is translated here from Spanish.

Trevilla said, in the Defensa text, that coordination is strengthened through training programmes and courses. Morales Ángeles stressed the importance of dialogue to face common challenges.

File photo: Soldiers of the Mexican Army on a military vehicle at a parade in León, Guanajuato, 2013. Photo: Tomascastelazo, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Defensa’s statement said Guillot affirmed a vital and lasting defence alliance between the two countries, based on shared values. The statement, as reported by Mexican media, gives no number of additional operations, no location and no start date.

One Mexican outlet reported that the review centres on organised-crime drones, a detail not in the other reports reviewed. In September, Trevilla said on Friday 4 September 2026 that Mexico had 165 anti-drone systems on its northern border.

That is the equipment already deployed on the Mexican side, according to Trevilla. The ministry text itself speaks only of common problems.

For readers in the United States, border enforcement and cartel pressure are the political stakes, and respect for sovereign territory is the principle both delegations stressed. The reports reviewed give no date for a follow-up meeting.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are mirror operations on the Mexico-US border?

They are coordinated actions that each country carries out on its own side of the border. Each military acts on its own side.

Did Mexico and the US agree to expand them?

No. Defensa said the two sides reviewed a possible increase, and no decision has been announced.

Does this put US forces on Mexican soil?

None of the reports reviewed says so. Defensa says the cooperation rests on respect for sovereign decisions and territories.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error