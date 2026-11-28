Mexico has given buyers and sellers of used North American vehicles another year of legal certainty. It has changed none of the underlying rules.

The Bridge of the Americas border crossing between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, in June 2016. Natural gas crosses the border by pipeline, not over bridges like this one. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Trade: Mexico

Mexico’s Official Gazette, the government journal where decrees are published, carried a decree on Friday 27 November 2026 that keeps the permanent import of used vehicles from the United States and Canada legal for another year. President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo signed it, and it now runs until 30 November 2027.

The old deadline was 30 November 2026, so the extension arrived only three days before the window would have closed. For US dealers, auction houses and private sellers, the door to Mexican buyers stays open.

Key Facts What. Permanent import of used US and Canadian vehicles stays legal for one more year.

When. Published Friday 27 November 2026; valid until 30 November 2027.

Unchanged. Import duties and customs requirements stay in place; stolen or banned vehicles remain barred.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:37 GMT

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Mexico has given buyers and sellers of used North American vehicles another year of legal certainty. It has changed none of the underlying rules.

The scheme goes back to a decree published in the Official Gazette on 4 November 2024. A modification published on 5 November 2025 first extended it, to 30 November 2026.

The new decree changes only the end date. It does not remove import duties or customs requirements, so imports in the border region and in the rest of the country continue only when those rules are met.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The decree says the northern border strip has a specific economic dynamic with the United States because of its closeness. It adds that keeping favourable conditions for permanent imports of used vehicles serves North American economic integration.

The vehicle identification number (VIN), the unique serial code of each vehicle, must match a vehicle built or assembled in Mexico, the United States or Canada. Vehicles reported stolen, or banned or restricted in their country of origin, stay barred.

Vehicle lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry between San Diego and Tijuana. File photo: US Customs and Border Protection, public domain via Wikimedia Commons.

This is not the “autos chocolate” programme, a separate extraordinary scheme that legalised foreign-plated vehicles already inside Mexico. That programme ended on 31 December 2025, and the new decree does not revive it.

For US readers the mechanism is plain: the window to buy and legally import a used US vehicle into Mexico stays open for another year instead of closing three days after publication. That keeps a legal outlet for US dealers, auctions and private sellers, and for buyers in Mexico’s northern border region.

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Cars are a core sector of the USMCA, the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, and the decree sits next to the review of that pact. Its recital refers to USMCA rules on proving where a vehicle was made.

The decree does not say how many used vehicles the scheme has brought in or how many came from the United States. Duty rates and model-year limits sit in the underlying 2024 decree, which this change leaves untouched.

The next fixed date is the end of the decree’s validity, a year from now. No second dated step has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the decree make it cheaper to import a used car into Mexico?

No. It only extends the period in which the import is allowed, and duties and customs requirements are unchanged.

Does this bring back the autos chocolate programme?

No. That was a separate scheme for foreign-plated vehicles already in Mexico, and it has ended.

Which vehicles are still not allowed in?

Vehicles reported stolen, or banned or restricted in their country of origin, stay barred, and the VIN must match a North American build.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

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