A small surplus hides a sharp revision to the spring figures. Foreign holders of Mexican bonds and shares also pulled back over the summer.

Photo: Juan Carlos Fonseca Mata / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mexico Economy

Mexico earned more from the rest of the world than it paid out in July to September 2026, running a current account surplus of US$1.14 billion, Banco de México (Banxico, the central bank) reported on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The current account is the broadest tally of a country’s trade, services, investment income and remittances with other countries.

Banxico’s balance-of-payments tables of 25 November 2026 put the surplus for the same quarter of 2025 at US$904 million. Over January to September 2026, the same tables show a deficit of US$14.67 billion, against US$17.13 billion a year earlier.

Key Facts Result. Current account surplus of US$1.14 billion in July to September 2026.

Revision. April to June surplus cut from US$8.93 billion to US$2.46 billion.

Investors. Foreign holders sold a net US$5.75 billion of Mexican securities.

Travel. Foreign visitors spent US$7.31 billion in Mexico; Mexicans spent US$4.25 billion abroad.

Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

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A small surplus hides a sharp revision to the spring figures. Foreign holders of Mexican bonds and shares also pulled back over the summer.

Banxico first published a second-quarter surplus of US$8.93 billion on 25 August 2026, but its tables of 25 November 2026 now show US$2.46 billion, a downward revision of US$6.47 billion. The first quarter moved the other way: Banxico reported a deficit of US$15.88 billion on 25 May 2026, and the 25 November tables put it at US$18.27 billion.

Goods trade was nearly balanced in the third quarter, the 25 November tables show, with merchandise exports of US$237.23 billion, up 40.7% from a year earlier, against imports of US$238.08 billion, up 37.4%. That leaves a merchandise deficit of US$848 million.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Container cranes at the port of Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, 2017. File photo. (Photo: Puerto de Manzanillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Services ran a deficit of US$7.41 billion in the same tables, up from US$5.31 billion a year earlier, as receipts of US$13.86 billion fell short of payments of US$21.26 billion. Banxico’s own commentary on causes was not available for this report, so any reason offered here is arithmetic from its tables, not the bank’s explanation.

Primary income, meaning profits, dividends and interest paid across borders, showed a deficit of about US$6.76 billion, compared with US$5.50 billion a year earlier. Banxico’s tables list receipts of US$6.62 billion and payments of US$13.38 billion.

Interest paid abroad rose to US$9.67 billion from US$8.81 billion, and the public sector’s share was US$4.76 billion, up from US$4.07 billion. Dividends paid abroad climbed to US$3.36 billion from US$2.93 billion, according to the same tables.

Remittances, money sent home by Mexicans living abroad, reached US$16.41 billion, up 0.4% from US$16.34 billion a year earlier, Banxico’s tables show. Listed under secondary income, meaning transfers such as family money sent home, they helped produce a surplus of US$16.22 billion, the only one of the account’s four main lines in surplus.

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The financial account, which records flows into and out of assets, shows foreign holdings of Mexican securities falling by a net US$5.75 billion in the quarter, with debt down US$4.39 billion and equity down US$1.36 billion. A year earlier they rose by a net US$10.38 billion, a swing of US$16.13 billion in the 25 November tables.

For readers in the United States, Mexico’s largest trading partner, the quarter shows a country whose goods trade is almost balanced while it pays more abroad on interest and dividends. Banxico has not said in the material available why the second-quarter surplus was revised down so sharply, and that question remains open.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current account?

It is the broadest record of a country’s trade, services, investment income and transfers with the rest of the world. A surplus means Mexico earned more abroad than it paid out.

Does a surplus mean the economy is stronger?

Not by itself. Here the surplus sits beside deficits in goods, services and primary income, and beside a retreat by foreign investors.

Why do revisions matter?

Banxico updates earlier quarters as new data arrive, so a first reading can change, as the second quarter did. Readers should treat a first figure as provisional.

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Sources: Banco de México, Balanza de pagos (statistical tables CA410 and CE174), banxico.org.mx; Banxico, La Balanza de Pagos en el Primer trimestre de 2026, 25 May 2026.

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