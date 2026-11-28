An electoral referee is now the subject of a criminal inquiry. The country’s top prosecutor insists that this is not a verdict on the institution itself.

Photo: Darmok and jalad at tanagra / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Category: Mexico

Mexico’s federal prosecutors searched and secured four homes in Mexico City on Friday 27 November 2026 as part of an inquiry into an alleged network that won election contracts. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) says the case may involve more than 50 people, companies and public servants linked to the National Electoral Institute (INE), the autonomous body that runs Mexico’s federal elections.

Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos announced the searches in a message on Friday. She named no suspects, announced no arrests and gave no value for the contracts under FGR’s own investigation.

Key Facts Who. Mexico’s federal prosecutors are investigating electoral contracts at the national electoral institute (INE).

What. Four Mexico City homes seized; more than 50 people, firms and officials may be involved.

When. Friday 27 November 2026; no arrests, suspects or court date announced.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

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An electoral referee is now the subject of a criminal inquiry. The country’s top prosecutor insists that this is not a verdict on the institution itself.

On Wednesday 4 November 2026 the Federal Audit Office (ASF), Mexico’s public-spending watchdog, said it would investigate purchasing at INE, its predecessor the Federal Electoral Institute and every state electoral body (OPLEs). The ASF, led by Auditor Aureliano Hernández, announced a historic study of procurement from 2000 to 2025 and a full audit of INE.

The next day, Thursday 5 November 2026, Raquel Buenrostro, the Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Secretary, presented findings at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference. They concerned companies linked to brothers José Alfredo and Raymundo Hernández Casillas.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

She said the network’s firms won electoral contracts worth more than MXN 2 billion (about US$100 million) between 2014 and 2023 with 23 of the 32 state electoral bodies. Buenrostro added MXN 646 million (about US$33 million) in 2024 and 2025 with 15 state bodies.

Together the two sums come to about MXN 2.646 billion (about US$135 million, at MXN 19.6 per dollar, the market rate of Friday 27 November 2026). She said the firms simulated competition in tenders.

Godoy set out the prosecutors’ stated aim in her message on Friday 27 November 2026, in remarks translated here from Spanish. She said investigating acts that constitute crimes does not mean prejudging responsibility or questioning the legitimacy of an institution.

In the same message, translated from Spanish, she said: “The Attorney General’s Office fully recognises and respects the constitutional autonomy of the National Electoral Institute and the importance of its role in our country’s democratic life.” She added that the action follows the law strictly.

That rules out, for now, any finding against INE as an institution, as the attorney general herself drew that line. It does not rule out charges against individuals, since FGR calls its 50-plus figure a possibility and has made no arrests.

On Friday 6 November 2026 INE’s councillors filed a formal complaint with FGR over a probable conflict of interest between Guadalupe Taddei, INE’s former president, and contractor José Alfredo Hernández Casillas. The same day INE’s internal oversight body said it had filed six criminal complaints with FGR.

Taddei has not been charged. The councillors’ complaint concerns a probable conflict of interest, not a finding of guilt.

FGR agents made first inspections on Friday 13 November 2026 at INE headquarters and at Torre Zafiro, an INE office building in Jardines del Pedregal. They asked for material from two INE departments.

Blanca Cruz García, INE’s interim president, confirmed the visits that day and said Taddei’s own office was not searched. “This is not something they notify us about; they require things from us and we only provide access, the sites and the areas,” she said in remarks translated here from Spanish.

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Four Homes Searched, Case Files Multiply

Godoy said FGR’s organised-crime prosecution unit is investigating money laundering, tax crimes and corruption tied to electoral contracts, possibly involving more than 50 people. A separate anti-corruption unit is building more than a dozen case files on how INE and state officials awarded contracts.

A ministerial inspection at INE premises found contract and accounting documents covering 2014 to 2026. Former public servants have been called to testify.

With a federal judge’s authorisation, FGR searched four homes: two in Colonia Hipódromo Condesa, one in Jardines del Pedregal and one in Polanco. In one of them agents found what appear to be INE and state-body ballot boxes and voting booths, plus copies of contracts and receipts, all now secured for forensic analysis.

File photo: towers along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City.

No Arrests and No Court Date Yet

FGR has not said which of the four homes held the ballot boxes or how they left INE custody. It has also not said what the contracts under its own investigation are worth.

INE organises Mexico’s federal elections, and the next ones are the 2027 federal elections. By Buenrostro’s count on Thursday 5 November 2026, the alleged contractors reached 23 of the 32 state electoral bodies, so any proven wrongdoing would touch the machinery that runs those votes.

No court date or deadline has been announced, and no suspect has been named. More is on our Mexico news coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the National Electoral Institute accused of a crime?

Not as an institution. The attorney general said investigating crimes does not mean prejudging anyone or questioning the institution’s legitimacy.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests or suspect names have been announced so far. Former INE president Guadalupe Taddei has not been charged.

Why does this matter outside Mexico?

INE runs the country’s federal elections, so a probe into its contracts touches the machinery behind national votes. No court date has been announced.

Sources Attorney General’s Office (FGR) message of 27 November 2026

Federal Audit Office (ASF) communiqué of 4 November 2026

Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Ministry presentation at the presidential morning press conference, 5 November 2026

National Electoral Institute (INE) statements of 6 and 13 November 2026

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