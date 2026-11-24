Mauritius paid far more for fuel in September than a year earlier, and an economist says its exports now almost match the oil bill alone.

MAURITIUS · TRADE

Mauritius’s visible trade deficit, the gap between goods bought and sold abroad, reached Rs 19.666 billion (Mauritian rupees, about US$420 million) in September 2026, Statistics Mauritius, the national statistics office, said in provisional figures published on Tuesday 17 November. That was 28.5% wider than a year earlier, even though it narrowed from August.

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A much larger fuel bill drove the widening, with mineral fuels, lubricants and related products costing Rs 10.675 billion (about US$228 million) in the month, the same release shows. All US dollar figures here use about Rs 46.9 per US dollar, an open-market rate on 24 November 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Statistics Mauritius, the national statistics office, counted the island’s goods trade for September 2026.

What. The goods trade deficit was about US$420 million, with fuel imports up 181% on a year earlier.

Where. Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, where the fuel bill now exceeds a third of all imports.

When. Figures cover September 2026 and were published on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

Mauritius paid far more for fuel in September than a year earlier, and an economist says its exports now almost match the oil bill alone.

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The September deficit fell 4.9% from August’s Rs 20.681 billion (about US$441 million), Statistics Mauritius said in its 17 November release. That is still 28.5% above the deficit of Rs 15.309 billion (about US$326 million) in September 2025.

Exports rose to Rs 11.489 billion (about US$245 million), up 23.4% on August, the statistics office reported on 17 November. Ship’s stores and bunkers, meaning fuel and supplies sold to visiting ships, made up Rs 4.676 billion (about US$100 million) of that, against Rs 2.585 billion (about US$55 million) a year earlier.

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Imports totalled Rs 31.155 billion (about US$664 million), up 26.4% from Rs 24.642 billion (about US$525 million) in September 2025, the same release says. Fuel made up 34.3% of all imports, and its bill was higher than the Rs 3.798 billion (about US$81 million) of a year before.

Machinery and transport equipment cost Rs 6.127 billion (about US$131 million) and food and live animals Rs 5.447 billion (about US$116 million), Statistics Mauritius reported. Excluding ship’s stores, the United Kingdom took 12.2% of exports, ahead of South Africa at 11.8% and Madagascar at 11.7%.

China was the biggest supplier at 15.5% of imports, or Rs 4.814 billion (about US$103 million), followed by India at 14.3%, the United Arab Emirates at 9.7% and Oman at 7.2%, the office said. The United States ranked fourth among export markets at 11.2%, or Rs 764 million (about US$16 million), in September.

File photo. Coast guard vessels moored in the harbour of Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius.

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Georges Chung, an economist, said in an interview published on 19 November that the oil bill for January to September was Rs 78.39 billion (about US$1.67 billion), against Rs 53.12 billion (about US$1.13 billion) a year earlier. He puts the rise of 47.6% down to larger volumes imported, higher international prices and the weaker rupee.

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Mauritius “exports practically everything it needs to pay its oil bill”, Chung said in the same interview, and he called the imbalance “catastrophic” and “entirely unacceptable”. Vehicle numbers cited in the interview point to the volume effect, with 771,427 registered at the end of October 2026 against 746,961 at the end of 2025.

Chung expects oil prices to trend lower over the coming months, and he says futures imply a fall of at least US$10 a barrel. He adds that pump prices depend on the deficit of the Price Stabilisation Account, the state fund that smooths fuel prices.

For US investors and travellers with Mauritius exposure, the direct link is small, since the island sells goods to America but depends on others for fuel. The bigger exposure is indirect, because a weaker rupee and a swollen oil bill shape the economy that visitors and funds deal with.

The Bank of Mauritius, the central bank, raised its key rate to 5% in November. The wider picture is in the Mauritius economy 2026 guide.

How long fuel prices stay high is not known, and the October trade figures have not yet been published. Statistics Mauritius has not confirmed a release date for them, so the date is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a visible trade deficit?

It is the gap between the goods a country imports and the goods it exports. It leaves out services such as tourism.

Why did Mauritius’s deficit widen?

A much larger fuel import bill was the main driver. Economist Georges Chung also points to a weaker rupee.

Does this matter to US readers?

The direct trade link is limited. The main channel is fuel costs and the rupee, which shape the island’s economy.

Sources: Statistics Mauritius, Monthly External Merchandise Trade Statistics, September 2026 (published 17 November 2026).

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