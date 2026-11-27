A Malawian family says its son died fighting for Russia in Ukraine. The government says it has no official report, and Russia denies illegally recruiting Africans.

Conflict: Malawi

The family of Gift Tembo, a 30-year-old driver from Rumphi district in northern Malawi, believes he died fighting for Russia in Ukraine. They say a friend told them of his death on Tuesday 24 November 2026, but it has not been officially confirmed.

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Malawi’s foreign ministry says it has received no official report. His family says he lost a driving job funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the American aid agency, before he left.

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Key Facts Who. Gift Tembo, 30, a driver from Rumphi district in northern Malawi, believed by his family to have died.

What. His family says he was fighting for Russia in Ukraine; the death is not officially confirmed.

When. The family says a friend told them on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Status. Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says it has received no official report.

As of. 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

A Malawian family says its son died fighting for Russia in Ukraine. The government says it has no official report, and Russia denies illegally recruiting Africans.

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Tembo left his home district for Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial city, in August 2026 with his sister, Thandiwe Tembo, the family said. He left Malawi in September 2026 after losing his job as a driver with a non-governmental organisation.

His sister said USAID withdrew support for the project that paid for the post. No one has said publicly how he came to be in Russia.

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Thandiwe Tembo said her brother had told her he was going to Tanzania to import a vehicle. She learned he was in Russia on Wednesday 11 November 2026, when he texted her from a Russian mobile number.

She said her brother had refused to join the Malawi Defence Force, the country’s national army. “How come he went there to be a soldier?

This is a person who refused to join the military,” she said.“It is so concerning and heartbreaking,” she said of the news that he was fighting for Russia.

The family’s account of his death rests on what a friend told them.A senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the ministry had yet to receive an official report.

The ministry has not confirmed the death or how Tembo reached Russia.

File photo. The M1 road in Rumphi District, northern Malawi, the home district of Gift Tembo. Photo: Michaelphoya, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of luring Africans with fake job offers, saying in February 2026 that more than 1,780 citizens of 36 African countries had been identified in Russian ranks. Amnesty International, the global human rights group, said in September 2026 that Russia had recruited thousands of foreign nationals from low-income countries.

By early March 2026, Malawi and four other members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional bloc (Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Democratic Republic of Congo), were absent from a list of 43 developing countries, known as the “Global South”, where Russia reportedly banned recruiters from enlisting citizens. Russia denies illegally recruiting African citizens to fight.

All Eyes On Wagner, a research group that tracks Russian recruitment from public sources, in its report “The Business of Despair”, found no confirmed Malawian cases at that time. Tembo’s family now believes such a case has occurred, though it is unconfirmed.

On 30 November 2025 a Kenyan man, Martin Macharia Mburu, 27, was reported killed serving with the Russian army, but Kenya’s government later gave conflicting accounts of his fate. He had left Kenya a month earlier for a driving job abroad, and his was described as the first publicly known Kenyan case.

In 2022, Zambian student Lemekhani Nyirenda, 23, was killed fighting for Russia after being recruited from a Russian prison, and Zambia confirmed his death. Zimbabwe’s government said in March 2026 that 15 of its citizens had been killed after fraudulent recruitment.

Malawi has so far confirmed nothing in Tembo’s case. The loss of his aid-funded job explains, in the family’s account, why he left, but not how he reached Russia.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Gift Tembo’s death been confirmed?

No. His family says a friend told them, but Malawi’s foreign ministry says it has received no official report.

What does Russia say about recruiting Africans?

Russia denies illegally recruiting African citizens to fight. Ukraine’s government and Amnesty International have made accusations about recruitment.

Sources Sources: statements by Thandiwe Tembo and a senior official of the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Ukrainian government; Amnesty International; All Eyes On Wagner report “The Business of Despair”.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error