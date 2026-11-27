State Bank Lends Latam Brasil US$463 Million
Brazil’s state development bank has approved about US$463 million in credit for Latam’s Brazilian unit, which is adding Embraer jets. The loan runs to July 2031.
Brazil: Aviation
BNDES, Brazil’s state development bank, approved working-capital credit (cash for day-to-day costs) of R$2.66 billion (about US$463 million) for Latam Airlines Brasil on Thursday 26 November 2026, it said in a statement that day. The money comes from the FNAC (Fundo Nacional de Aviação Civil), the national civil aviation fund that BNDES manages.
The conversion uses the central bank’s PTAX selling rate (its official daily dollar rate) of 5.7446 reais per dollar on 26 November 2026, published by the Banco Central do Brasil. For US readers, the loan matters because Latam Airlines Brasil is the Brazilian unit of Latam Airlines Group, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker LTM.
Key Facts
- Who. BNDES, Brazil’s state development bank, lent to Latam Airlines Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Latam.
- What. Working-capital credit of R$2.66 billion (about US$463 million), approved on Thursday 26 November 2026.
- Funding. The FNAC civil aviation fund; final maturity July 2031, repaid monthly.
- As of 27 November 2026, 04:20 GMT
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Brazil’s state development bank has approved about US$463 million in credit for Latam’s Brazilian unit, which is adding Embraer jets. The loan runs to July 2031.
The loan is repaid monthly, with final maturity in July 2031, according to the BNDES statement of 26 November 2026. Working capital is the cash an airline needs to pay fuel, wages and leases from day to day.
Aloizio Mercadante, president of BNDES, presented the credit as a matter of government policy under Brazil’s President Lula. In the statement of 26 November 2026 he said, in our translation from Portuguese: “This sector is a priority of President Lula’s government, because air transport is fundamental for national integration”.
Latam Brasil has a firm, binding order for 24 Embraer E195-E2 jets, a new-generation single-aisle model built by Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft maker, and on 26 November 2026 it announced a second batch of routes for them. Our report on Latam flying its first Embraer jet in Brazil gives the background.
The funding line has a history. On Thursday 23 April 2026 the CMN (Conselho Monetário Nacional), Brazil’s monetary council, approved a FNAC working-capital line for providers of regular domestic air transport, with the fund itself charging a base rate of 4% a year, before bank fees.
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LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, the United States, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, Europe, and Oceania. As of December 31, 2024, the company provides passenger transport services to…
Net income rose to $1.5 bn in 2025, from $581.8 mn in 2023.
That CMN line allows loans of up to 60 months, with up to 12 months’ grace, a period in which the borrower repays no principal. We do not claim that the Latam loan follows every term of that line.
The Ministry of Finance, Brazil’s federal finance ministry, said on the day of that approval that the aim was to ease the effect of recent shocks on airlines’ operating costs. Fuel prices were the main pressure the government cited.
BNDES announced on 30 July 2026 a package for airlines of R$13.2 billion (about US$2.30 billion at the same rate), of which R$8 billion (about US$1.39 billion) is working capital. BNDES president Mercadante named four airlines: Azul and Gol, two other large Brazilian carriers, Latam, and the smaller Abaeté.
We have not confirmed whether the new loan is drawn from that package.
Two points are open: whether BNDES pays out the full amount at once, and what Latam itself says about the loan. We do not have a comment from Latam.
We found no dated next step for the loan and no named critic of it. The BNDES statement of 26 November 2026 is the main account of the terms.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where does the money for the loan come from?
It comes from the FNAC civil aviation fund, which BNDES manages. BNDES is Brazil’s state development bank.
What are the repayment terms?
The statement gives a final maturity of July 2031 with monthly repayments. Whether the full amount is paid out at once, and Latam’s own comment, are not known.
Sources
BNDES statement, 26 November 2026 · Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX selling rate, 26 November 2026 · CMN, approval of the FNAC working-capital line, 23 April 2026 · Ministry of Finance note on that line · BNDES airline package announcement, 30 July 2026
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