Mexico’s federal government has started removing contaminated soil, yet river communities say the drinking-water side of the plan falls short.

The mining area at Cananea, Sonora, photographed on 20 August 2013 (Gildardo Quijada, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

MEXICO · COMPANIES

Twelve years after a copper mine spilled acidic waste into the Sonora River in northern Mexico, a government-led soil cleanup is under way. Local river committees say the plan provides too few drinking-water plants.

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The spill came from a mine of Grupo México, the Mexican mining and rail group, on 6 August 2014. The soil cleanup began on Thursday 15 October 2026.

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Key Facts The spill 40,000 cubic metres of acidic copper waste escaped a Grupo México mine in 2014.

The cleanup Soil removal began on 15 October 2026; main works are due to end in early January.

The dispute Local committees say the drinking-water side of the plan falls short.

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As of 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

Mexico’s federal government has started removing contaminated soil, yet river communities say the drinking-water side of the plan falls short.

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On Wednesday 6 August 2014, a leach-solution system at the Buenavista del Cobre copper mine in Cananea, a mining town in Sonora, failed. About 40,000 cubic metres of acidified copper sulphate flowed down the Tinajas stream into the Bacanuchi and Sonora rivers, according to official estimates.

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Official estimates count more than 22,000 people affected along the rivers. In February 2026 Semarnat, Mexico’s environment ministry, began sampling metals along 402 kilometres of the river to assess the historic contamination.

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Grupo México set up the Río Sonora Trust with federal authorities to pay for the cleanup and for victims. The trust was to hold MX$2 billion (about US$102 million at today’s rate), and a 2017 agreement ended it.

In January 2020 the Supreme Court’s Second Chamber sided with the communities against that closure in amparo review 640/2019, a constitutional-rights appeal. The case reopened the question of who must finish the cleanup.

In December 2025 the interior ministry, Gobernación, announced a MX$2,222.6 million (about US$113 million) Justice Plan for Cananea and the Sonora River. Grupo México pays 70.14%, the federal government 21.7% and the Sonora government 8%, and the package also ended a strike at the Cananea mine that had lasted 18 years.

A footbridge at Ures, Sonora, where the cleanup began (photo: Comisión Mexicana de Filmaciones, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Soil work began on 15 October in Ures, a town on the river, with the contractors Veolia, a French environmental-services company, and two others, Semsa and Taesa. They aim to treat about 100,000 tonnes of contaminated earth, with 800 samples taken along 288 kilometres, with MX$654 million (about US$33 million) announced in August for the second stage of the remediation.

The main works are planned to last 87 days from 15 October, which points to early January 2027. Soil tests will decide whether more work is needed after that.

The Sonora River Basin Committees, a grassroots group of river communities, say the drinking-water plants promised after the spill have not been delivered. They also say they have not seen the text of the company’s agreement with the government.

The cleanup is a test of whether the 2025 agreement delivers on the ground. Semarnat has not said what happens if tests show more contaminated soil after the main works end.

For US readers, Grupo México also controls Southern Copper, a copper producer listed in New York. The cleanup bill and any new legal action therefore matter to investors in both.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened at the Sonora River in 2014?

A system holding acidic copper solution at a Grupo México mine failed and sent waste down the river. Thousands of residents were affected.

Who Pays for the Current Plan?

Under the December 2025 Justice Plan, the company pays most of the cost. The federal and Sonora governments cover the rest.

Sources: Semarnat data on the Sonora River spill, 2014 to 2026; Supreme Court of Mexico, Segunda Sala, amparo en revisión 640/2019, January 2020; Secretaría de Gobernación, Plan Integral de Justicia for Cananea and the Sonora River, December 2025; Semarnat, announcement of the remediation programme, 15 October 2026; Sonora River Basin Committees, statements of 2026; Southern Copper Corporation, annual report (Form 10-K) for 2025; RT market-data close for USD/MXN (19.63 pesos per US dollar), 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error