The shilling has barely moved for months, but a weaker rate matters because imports such as fuel are priced in dollars.

Photo: DesiBoy101 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Kenya Economy

Kenya’s shilling stood at 130.02 per US$ on the daily rate table of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The CBK is the country’s monetary authority, and it publishes a daily reference rate for the shilling.

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That is slightly above the 129.96 in the CBK’s weekly bulletin of 12 November, and about 0.4% weaker than the 129.53 of 9 April. The CBK’s next policy meeting is on Wednesday 9 December 2026.

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Key Facts Who. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), which publishes the official daily reference exchange rate.

What. The CBK rate showed 130.02 per US$ on 25 November, against 129.96 on 12 November.

Rate. The CBK’s benchmark Central Bank Rate is 8.75%, set on 7 October 2026.

Next. The CBK’s Monetary Policy Committee, which sets that rate, meets on 9 December 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

The shilling has barely moved for months, but a weaker rate matters because imports such as fuel are priced in dollars.

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The CBK’s weekly bulletin put the rate at 129.96 on 12 November, unchanged from 5 November. On Thursday 9 April 2026 the same bulletin series recorded 129.53.

A petrol station in Voi, Kenya. Fuel is the country’s largest import item. File photo: Bahnfrend, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A weaker shilling makes anything priced in dollars, such as fuel, machinery and food inputs, cost more Kenyan shillings (KSh). A visitor who changes US$100 now receives about KSh13,000.

Diaspora remittances, the money Kenyans abroad send home, fell 1.9% to US$430.5 million in October 2026 from US$438.8 million a year earlier, according to CBK data. Remittances are a steady source of dollars for Kenya, so a fall of 1.9% trims that supply at the margin.

CBK data show foreign exchange reserves fell from US$14.699 billion on Thursday 5 November to US$14.605 billion on Thursday 12 November, a drop of US$94 million. Reserves are the dollars the bank can use to smooth sharp moves in the shilling.

The CBK’s benchmark Central Bank Rate, the rate that guides commercial bank lending, stands at 8.75%, set on 7 October 2026. Inflation was 7.3% in October 2026, according to the CBK’s published key rates, which carry the figure from the national statistics office.

Short-term market rates sit close to that benchmark. The 91-day Treasury bill rate was 8.742% on 23 November, and KESONIA, the Kenya Shilling Overnight Interbank Average, stood at 8.7505% on 24 November, according to the CBK.

Borrowing costs for firms and households are far higher than the benchmark. Commercial banks charged an average lending rate of 14.4% in September 2026, while the average savings rate was 3.53%, according to the CBK.

The CBK’s Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets the rate, meets on Wednesday 9 December 2026, according to the central bank. How far the shilling moves before that meeting is not known.

The currency’s stability matters across the Kenyan economy, from fuel prices to the cost of imported goods. Its recent path is traced in Kenya’s test with the International Monetary Fund and in the Nairobi Securities Exchange report of 1 October.

For a company selling goods in Kenya that are priced in dollars, a weaker shilling raises the local price its customers pay. For Kenyan households, the effect arrives mainly through transport and food prices.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does a weaker Kenyan shilling matter?

Many of Kenya’s imports, especially fuel, are priced in dollars, so a weaker shilling raises their cost at home. Households and firms feel it in the price of transport and goods.

When does the central bank next decide on rates?

The CBK’s Monetary Policy Committee meets on 9 December 2026. That panel decides on the benchmark rate.

What should travellers know?

Rates differ between banks and exchange bureaus, so compare quotes before changing money. The CBK publishes a daily reference rate.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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