Applicants need their papers and either a passport or a slip showing it is pending, and the Ministry has not said how many jobs are on offer.

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KENYA · JOBS ABROAD

Kenya’s Kazi Majuu recruitment drive, a government programme that places Kenyans in jobs abroad, will run at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on 2, 3 and 5 December 2026. Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, the minister who runs the Labour Ministry, announced it in late November and said it involves approved and ethical recruitment agencies.

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When Wednesday 2, Thursday 3 and Saturday 5 December, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at KICC in Nairobi.

Fee Candidates who fully qualify pay a one-time 3,000 shillings (about US$23) processing fee.

Where to Germany, Belgium, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and others.

Applicants need their papers and either a passport or a slip showing it is pending, and the Ministry has not said how many jobs are on offer.

Candidates who fully qualify for an advertised post pay a one-time processing fee of 3,000 Kenyan shillings, about US$23 at 130.1 shillings per dollar on 28 November. Mutua said the money “will cater for logistical arrangements, security and specialised equipment for qualification verification”, which includes driving tests where they apply.

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The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday 2 December, Thursday 3 December and Saturday 5 December. Mutua’s statement lists openings in Germany, Belgium, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, plus other destinations, and speaks of “thousands” of jobs without giving a total.

The posts range from nurses, caregivers and drivers to construction workers, electricians, security staff, baristas and farm workers. Some jobs carry no recruitment commission, while others charge one to cover transport and visa costs, and the amount varies by agency, job and destination.

Applicants should bring their qualification papers and either a valid Kenyan passport or a slip showing that biometrics, the fingerprint and photo step, are pending. Mutua said biometrics will be taken during the drive, with passports expected within three days.

Successful candidates must pass basic medical tests for infectious diseases and narcotics, plus any tests the host country requires. The statement says the Labour Ministry will work with other government agencies and vetted local recruitment agencies.

Kazi Majuu has drawn close scrutiny from lawmakers. In May 2025 the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, part of Kenya’s upper house, questioned Mutua on the programme; its record says 41,102 Kenyans had reportedly secured jobs abroad since February 2024, while senators examined fraud claims and delays.

Germany has been a partner since September 2024, when Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, a senior minister, and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser signed a Comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement in Berlin. President William Ruto said at the time that it would “significantly enhance job opportunities for Kenyans”.

For US readers, the drive matters because it steers Kenyan nurses, drivers and electricians toward Gulf and European employers. It also matters because fraud claims in the same programme reached the Senate in 2025, so job-fee scams are a documented risk for applicants.

The statement does not say how many jobs are on offer in each country or which agencies are approved. It also does not say how many people the Ministry expects at KICC.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Kazi Majuu?

It is the Kenyan government’s programme for placing Kenyans in jobs abroad, run by the Labour Ministry with approved recruitment agencies. The name is Swahili for jobs overseas.

Who Can Attend the Nairobi Drive?

Anyone who qualifies for an advertised post and brings the right papers, including a passport or a biometrics slip. Passport biometrics will be taken on site.

Does Applying Cost Money?

Candidates who fully qualify pay a one-time processing fee. Some jobs also carry an agency commission that varies by job and destination.

Sources Kenya Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, statement by Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, late November 2026

Parliament of Kenya, Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, session with the Labour Cabinet Secretary, May 2025

Government of Kenya and German Federal Government, Comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement, September 2024

exchange rate, 28 November 2026 (130.1 Kenyan shillings per US dollar)

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