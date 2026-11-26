The corps says intelligence points to revenge for an earlier clash. Its checks on some details are still under way.

A market street in Kano, the northern city where Rabiu Kwankwaso built his political base, photographed in March 2009 (Photo: Jonathan Riddell, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nigeria: Security

Five people were killed and six injured in a pre-dawn attack on Gurjiya village in Jigawa State, north-west Nigeria, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said. The agency, a federal paramilitary body that guards public assets and supports other security forces, issued its statement on Thursday 26 November.

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It said the attack began at about 1 am, and published accounts differ on whether that was early Wednesday 25 or Thursday 26 November. The corps blamed suspected assailants, and some reports describe them as Fulani, a herding people spread across West Africa.

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Key Facts What. Five killed and six injured in an attack on Gurjiya village.

Where. Gurjiya, Aujara District, Jahun local government area, Jigawa State, Nigeria.

When. About 1 am, on 25 or 26 November 2026; accounts differ.

As of. 26 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

The corps says intelligence points to revenge for an earlier clash. Its checks on some details are still under way.

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The NSCDC named the dead as Abdulmumini Abdullahi, 70, Malam Ashiru, 70, Miko Maigwanjo, 60, Aki Faruq, 45, and Isyaku Imamu, 50. It said the six injured suffered mostly machete cuts and arrow wounds.

Among the injured were Bala Idris, 40, of the neighbouring village of Taraya, and Ado Usaini, 60, who was found unconscious at the scene. The statement did not say where the wounded were taken.

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The corps said intelligence suggests the attack was a reprisal for a confrontation about two months ago. In that incident, it said, suspected intruders entered the community and residents killed one of them.

More than 100 camel riders, with other unidentified people, were allegedly involved in the raid, the command said. It added that these reports are still being verified.

The gate of Sule Lamido University at Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State. File photo (Gwanki, CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The state commandant called the loss of life “unfortunate and unacceptable”. He said the corps is working with other security agencies and local leaders to establish what happened and prevent more violence.

He urged residents to stay calm and not to take the law into their own hands. He also asked traditional rulers and community leaders to step up peace talks and to report suspicious movements.

The attack comes about a week after another deadly clash in the state. On 18 November the NSCDC Jigawa command said three people died and two were hurt in a farmer-herder clash in Garki local government area, also in Jigawa.

Together the two incidents killed eight people in about a week, according to the corps’ own reports. Farmer-herder clashes, fights between crop growers and cattle keepers over land and water, have flared repeatedly across northern Nigeria.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been arrested or who the attackers were beyond the corps’ description of them as suspected assailants. The statement gave no word on a police or military deployment to Gurjiya.

The Fulani label describes the suspected attackers, not the whole community. The investigation will decide who was involved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who says the attack was a reprisal?

The NSCDC’s Jigawa command says its intelligence points to revenge for an earlier confrontation. It has not published evidence.

When did the attack happen?

The NSCDC puts it at about 1 am, but published reports differ on whether that was Wednesday 25 or Thursday 26 November. The statement itself was issued on Thursday.

What is the NSCDC?

It is a federal paramilitary agency that guards public assets and supports other security forces. In Jigawa its state command issued the statement.

Sources Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, statement of 26 November 2026; NSCDC Jigawa command statement on the Garki local government area clash of 18 November 2026.

Connected Coverage More: Nigeria news

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