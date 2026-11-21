A cut of about US$10 million in Jamaica's budget update comes with a one-line explanation and no further detail.

File photo, November 2011. The walls of Fort Charles at Port Royal, where UNESCO listed a 17th-century archaeological ensemble in 2025. (Photo: Raychristofer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Budget: Jamaica

Jamaica’s government has cut 1.646 billion Jamaican dollars (J$; about US$10.3 million at J$159.35 per US$, the rate reported for 19 November 2026) from one spending line in the Office of the Cabinet, the department that supports the government’s top decision-making body. Finance Minister Fayval Williams presented the change to the House of Representatives on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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The ministry’s First Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure 2026/27, a mid-year update to the budget, gives one reason, a “revised requirement”. It does not say what the money was meant for.

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Key Facts Who. Finance Minister Fayval Williams, for Jamaica’s Ministry of Finance and the Public Service

What. A J$1.646 billion (about US$10.3 million) cut to the Cabinet Office’s Direction and Management line

When. Presented to Parliament’s House of Representatives on Tuesday 17 November 2026

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT

A cut of about US$10 million in Jamaica’s budget update comes with a one-line explanation and no further detail.

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Prime Minister Andrew Holness created the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority, known as NaRRA, to lead the rebuilding after Hurricane Melissa, the storm that struck Jamaica last year. The ministry’s document does not name the agency on the cut line, so any link between the two is not confirmed.

The Jamaica Information Service, a government agency, reported on 8 October 2026 that NaRRA’s downtown Kingston office would cost about J$115.2 million a year (about US$0.72 million). Dana Morris Dixon, the Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, told the post-Cabinet briefing on 7 October: “we will start with significantly less so that the costs are reduced.”

A street in downtown Kingston, Jamaica. (File photo)

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Her stated aim is a smaller start with lower costs, and the roll-out is to come in stages. The finance ministry document does not say whether the Cabinet Office cut belongs to that plan.

The cut sits inside a package that raises spending overall. The ministry’s document of 17 November lifts total expenditure from J$1,441.78 billion (about US$9.05 billion) to J$1,500.58 billion (about US$9.42 billion), so the Cabinet Office gives up money while the budget as a whole grows.

The ministry’s estimates show the line, called Direction and Management, was approved at J$2.084 billion (about US$13.1 million). It now stands at J$437.8 million (about US$2.75 million), nearly four-fifths lower.

Inside the line, spending on goods and services falls by J$1.92 billion (about US$12.0 million), the ministry’s document of 17 November shows. Additions of J$273.8 million (about US$1.7 million) partly offset that, led by fixed assets at J$150 million (about US$0.94 million).

Rental of property gets J$70 million (about US$0.44 million) and utilities and communications J$40 million (about US$0.25 million). Travel gets J$10 million (about US$63,000), staff pay J$3.2 million (about US$20,000) and grants J$0.56 million (about US$3,500).

For the whole Office of the Cabinet, the approved budget of J$2.518 billion (about US$15.8 million) falls to J$893.2 million (about US$5.6 million), according to the same document. Every dollar of that saving comes from this one line.

The document says only “revised requirement”, and it does not say how much of the line was meant for NaRRA. It also does not say whether the money moved to another budget.

Four other lines in the Cabinet Office head gain a combined J$21.5 million (about US$135,000), the same document shows. Across all ministries, the package asks Parliament to vote a gross J$79.4 billion (about US$498 million) in extra spending, before savings are netted off.

For readers outside Jamaica, the line is small beside the package, so it does not change the overall budget picture. It does show a government trimming one office while it votes more money elsewhere.

The J$1.646 billion cut equals about 2% of the gross J$79.4 billion the package asks for. It is the only reduction in the Cabinet Office head, so the head’s whole saving comes from this one line.

Two other Jamaican budget stories ran this week: revenue fell US$175M short of plan on 20 November 2026, and an audit found gaps in Melissa relief on 19 November 2026. More is on our Jamaica page.

The estimates still need approval in Parliament, and the ministry’s document gives no date for that debate. The next dated step is therefore not known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the cut aimed at Jamaica’s hurricane rebuilding agency?

The budget document does not name the agency on this line. It gives only the reason “revised requirement”.

What happens next to the estimates?

They need approval in Parliament, and the ministry’s document gives no date for that. The figures stay open until lawmakers vote.

Why does this line matter beyond Jamaica?

It shows one government office trimming spending inside a larger budget increase. The document gives no further detail on this line.

Sources Jamaica Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (First Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure 2026/27, presented 17 November 2026) · Jamaica Information Service (Government revising NaRRA space requirements, 8 October 2026)

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