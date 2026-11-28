Mexican federal agents say they have detained a suspected local operator of the Jalisco cartel, who is a suspect and has not been convicted.

File photo, undated. A church and fountain on a town square in Ocotlán, Jalisco, the town at the other end of the Tototlán road. Photo: Bambirucho, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico Security

Federal agents detained a man known as “La Rana”, Spanish for “The Frog”, in Ocotlán, a town in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, the Security Cabinet announced on Friday 27 November 2026. The Security Cabinet (Gabinete de Seguridad), the federal body that coordinates Mexico’s anti-crime agencies, describes him as an operator of a cell of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) linked to killings and drug sales in the region.

The suspect is identified as Jonathan “N”, because Mexican authorities identify suspects by first name and an initial. He is presumed innocent.

Key Facts Who. Jonathan “N”, alias “La Rana”, a suspected operator of a Jalisco cartel cell, presumed innocent.

What. Federal agents searched three homes and seized weapons, six vehicles, a drone and cash.

Next. Federal prosecutors decide next whether to bring charges.

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As of. 28 November 2026, 05:30 GMT

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Mexican federal agents say they have detained a suspected local operator of the Jalisco cartel, who is a suspect and has not been convicted.

The CJNG is the cartel the US government designated as a foreign terrorist organisation in February 2025. Fentanyl, border security and cartel violence are the reasons that designation matters to readers in the United States.

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The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), which prosecutes federal crimes in Mexico, says its Criminal Investigation Agency, its investigative police, acted after investigation and intelligence work. It worked with the Security and Citizen Protection Ministry (SSPC) and the Navy (Semar), and says the operation followed search warrants.

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The Security Cabinet said, in its Friday 27 November post, that it will keep working in a coordinated way against the generators of violence in Jalisco. The post appeared on the Cabinet’s official social-media channel.

Agents searched three homes in Ocotlán. The FGR says the investigation covers organised crime, crimes against health (the legal term for drug offences), hydrocarbon offences (fuel theft and illegal fuel trade), and the stockpiling and trafficking of firearms.

File photo: Mexican National Guard vehicles at the entrance of Guadalajara International Airport, Jalisco, 4 March 2022. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Officers seized two firearms, plus cartridges, six vehicles, a drone, a money counting machine and electronic devices. They also seized cash in an amount that has not been published.

Officials have not said what the drone or the counting machine were used for, so the list shows what was taken but not what it proves. The cash figure is also missing from the official texts.

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The detainee and the seized items were placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Ministry, the federal prosecutors, to continue the legal process. The FGR has not said which of the listed offences it will pursue first.

For US readers this is a small piece of a large file. The CJNG’s US terrorist designation dates from February 2025.

The date and time of the detention are not given in the official texts reviewed, and the suspect’s surname has not been published. The next step is for federal prosecutors to decide on charges, and until a judge rules he remains a suspect.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “La Rana”?

Officials describe him as an operator of a local cell of the Jalisco cartel. He is a suspect and has not been convicted.

Why do Mexican officials give only part of his name?

Mexican authorities identify suspects this way, and the “N” stands in for the missing surname.

Why does the CJNG matter to the United States?

The US government designated the CJNG a foreign terrorist organisation in February 2025. That is why such arrests are watched in Washington.

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