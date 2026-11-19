IPAL S.A. is a Chilean group that cooks school meals for the state, makes packaged cereals and soups, and runs tourism services in and around Torres del Paine National Park in southern Chile, and its shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange under the ticker IPAL. This profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name IPAL S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”), founded on 7 November 1952 Exchange IPAL, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); entered in the CMF securities register under No. 0190 since 4 April 1983 Headquarters Rosario Norte 615, office 1504, in the Las Condes district of Santiago, Chile (the new address from 31 August 2026; the group’s production plant and former head office are at Av. Américo Vespucio Oriente 1353, in the Pudahuel district of Santiago) Sector School-meal catering, packaged foods and tourism services Website www.ipal.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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