Grupo Minsa is a Mexican maker of nixtamalised maize flour, the dry flour that tortilla makers turn into dough, and its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, BMV). This profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (S.A.B. de C.V. is a Mexican legal form for a listed company with variable capital) Exchange MINSA (Series B shares, the company’s ordinary shares, which carry full voting rights) / Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), listed since 18 March 1997 Headquarters Tlalnepantla de Baz, State of Mexico, Mexico Sector Food: nixtamalised maize flour and packaged maize tortillas Website minsa.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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