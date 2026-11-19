Inversiones Siemel S.A. is a Chilean holding company in Santiago, controlled by Roberto and Patricia Angelini Rossi, with subsidiaries and stakes in farming, car rental, technology services and property; its shares carry the trading name SIEMEL in the financial regulator’s register. This profile sets out who owns it, who runs it and how it is doing, from its filings. Full name Inversiones Siemel S.A. (a Chilean joint-stock company, “sociedad anónima abierta”), authorised by resolution No. 488-S of 3 October 1980 Exchange SIEMEL, the trading name recorded in the CMF register of issuers, which does not name the exchange Headquarters Avenida El Golf 150, floor 21, Las Condes (a district of Santiago), Chile Sector Holding company: agribusiness, car rental (under the Avis and Budget brands), information technology, financial investments and property Website www.siemel.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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